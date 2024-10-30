Nigeria: Police Dismiss, Arraign Officer Who Killed Enugu Ogene Musician

Enugu — The Nigeria Police yesterday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate's Court, a Police Inspector, Joseph Ozonwanji, formerly of the Anti-Cultism Police Squad, Enugu, for the murder of an Igbo Ogene musician, Okezie Mba, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, last weekend.

His arraignment followed his orderly room trial and approval of his dismissal and arraignment by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 13, Godwin Aghaulor.

The police prosecution was led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Justice Attah, and Emmanuel Ajogwu.

The charge marked CME/614/2024, read: "That you Ozonwanji Joseph 'm' on October 25, 2024, at about 2010hrs at Anti-Cultism Police Squad, Goshen Estate Enugu in the Enugu North Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Okezie Chikezie Nwamba 'm' by firing him with an AK-47 riffle, which caused his death and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2024."

Thereafter, the Chief Administrative Magistrate, Enugu East Magistrate Court 1, Ngozi Edeani, ordered for the case file to be transferred to the Attorney-General of the state, and for the suspect to be remanded in the Enugu Correctional Centre.

Briefing journalists after the arraignment, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu State Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the accused arraignment for murder was in keeping with the promise and determination of the Enugu State Government and the police to ensure that justice is done in the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "It is important to inform our people that the Chief Magistrate has listened to the charge brought against the dismissed police officer and has asked that the case file be transmitted to the Attorney General of Enugu State to proceed from there and advise accordingly for the next line of action.

Speaking on the matter, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, said his office would expect the file and act expeditiously.

"This is a matter His Excellency is very much determined to see to the very end to ensure that justice is done to everyone involved. I also have his instruction to personally prosecute this matter as the Attorney General. This underscores the import he places on it. And I will do exactly that. We will prosecute diligently and expeditiously," he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah has announced the award of scholarship up to university level to the three children of the deceased musician, while also taking charge of the health of his wife who is ill.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, during a visit to the home of the deceased; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Maadueke, and the Chairman of Enugu North LGA, Hon. Ibenaku Onoh, yesterday.