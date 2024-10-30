Nigeria: Rivers Govt Harps On Nation's Development At NSC Airfreight Summit

Port Harcourt — Rivers State government has expressed deep concern over Nigeria's stagnant development, noting that the country is not moving forward, hence the need for urgent action.

The Rivers State government led by Siminalayi Fubara, lamented that Nigerians struggled to access basic amenities like functional airports and roads, with many seeking solutions in churches, whereas China's citizens rely on their country's systems for solutions.

Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, John Otamiri, made the assertion, at the weekend, during the National Airfreight Summit organised by the Nigerian Shippers' Council and the Airfreight Stakeholders' Forum in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the theme: 'Diversification of Nigeria Economy: Harnessing the Potentials of Airfreighting', Otamiri emphasised the need for forward thinking, saying that Nigeria must prioritise economic growth and development.

Otamiri who represented Governor Fubara at the event, highlighted the dire situation of the country, noting that 75 per cent of Nigerians struggle to feed themselves and their families, with many dying from hunger.

To address this, he proposed collaboration and investment in job creation and infrastructure, saying that Rivers State government is investing heavily in job creation and creating a safe environment for investors.

Otamiri urged stakeholders to rethink priorities and collaborate on improving the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is surprising that we are leaving the areas where our concerns should centre on, and we are talking about politics. I want to pray that when you leave here, you reconsider where Nigeria is going to.

"There is nothing functional in Nigeria. Nigerians are looking for a good airport or good roads, they go to the churches to seek the face of God. Where do the Chinese people seek when they are looking for basic amenities in their country?

"Everything here, we don't sit down to think for the way forward. I want you people to think about how to grow the economy and grow it properly. As a representative of the executive governor of Rivers State, we owe people of the state the truth. "We have our target point and our concern is how to create jobs for Nigerians. When you look at the streets 75per cent of Nigerians are scavengers, they are looking for what to eat and feed their families, so many people are dying in hunger and we smile when we come out to an event like this," Otamiri said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Shippers' Council, Pius Akutah, lauded Governor Fubara for his commitment to economic prosperity and his support for the national airfreight summit, which is aimed to diversify Nigeria's economy through non-oil exports.

Akutah represented by Director Regulatory Services of the Council, Mrs. Margaret Ogbonna, said the summit, the third in a series, followed successful events in Kano and Kwara states.