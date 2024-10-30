Nigeria: Court Stops Rivers Govt's Allocations

The court held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further releasing monthly financial allocations to Rivers State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order also affected the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Zenith Bank and Access Bank where the state government also banks.

The judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgement, held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

The judge held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Mr Fubara before a four-member Rivers State House of Assembly was an affront to the constitutional provision.

The judge said that Mr Fubara's action in implementing unlawful budget had smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

She, consequently, ordered the CBN, AGF, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.