Nigeria/Ghana: Ghana, Nigeria Clash in Wafu B U-20 Finals

30 October 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The national U-20 team, the Black Satellites, will square off with arch-rivals, the Flying Eagles, of Nigeria today in the finals of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B U-20 tournament at the Stade Kegue in Lome, Togo.

With both teams already securing qualification for next year's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, all eyes now turn to the prestigious WAFU B trophy.

En route to today's final, coach Desmond Ofei's side started with a 2-2 draw with Benin before brushing aside Niger 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with host, Togo, to advance to the semi-finals where they clinched a dramatic 2-1 win over Côte d'Ivoire in the first semifinal.

The Flying Eagles on the other hand began their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso, bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Côte d'Ivoire and defeated Niger 3-1 in the semis to secure a spot in the final.

Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Ofei stated that Ghana needs this victory to cement her place as a formidable country as far as juvenile football was concerned.

