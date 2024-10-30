Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Delegation Arrives in Kadugli

Kadugli — The humanitarian aid delegation arrived in the capital of South Kordofan State by air from the capital of South Sudan, Juba, where it landed for the first time at Kadugli Airport after an absence of more than eighteen months.

The delegation was received by the head of the 14th Infantry Division, Major General Faisal Mukhtar Al-Sayir, the state security committee, and the state government ministers.

The visit came in implementation of the agreement signed between Presidents of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and President of the Republic of South Sudan Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit regarding opening safe corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

The head of the visiting delegation, Al-Sadig Adam Ibrahim, confirmed that this visit came in implementation of the directives of the TSC President, and President of the State of South Sudan, with the follow-up of TSC Member and Chairman of the Joint Emergency Mechanism Committee, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, with the aim of opening safe corridors to transport humanitarian aid by land and air to the citizens of Kadugli and Julud.

Al-Sadig Ibrahim expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Government of South Kordofan, the Government of Sudan, the State of South Sudan and all parties that contributed to the success of the first trip.

The Minister of Health and Social Development in South Kordofan State welcomed the arrival of the delegation and their concern with the people of the state who suffered greatly from hunger. She said that delivering humanitarian aid is a victory for the will and patience of the state's citizens, stressing that this is a golden opportunity to alleviate the suffering of the citizens.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs in the State of South Sudan, one of the members of the delegation, James Paul, stated that the incoming aid is distributed to the needy in Kadugli and the Julud area, stressing the support of the Government of South Sudan for the Government of Sudan and the implementation of the protocols on the opening corridors, hoping that humanitarian aid will arrive tomorrow.