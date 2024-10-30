Africa: Cancer Poses Serious Threat to Humanity!

editorial

Tackling cancer is one of the most formidable challenges facing our society. The disease, which remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, knows no boundaries affecting people across all walks of life, irrespective of gender, age or socio-economic status.

In the past one year, the number of new cases of cancer in the world increased to more than 15 million, with deaths increasing to 12 million. Much of the burden of cancer incidence, morbidity, and mortality will occur in the developing world. This forms part of a larger epidemiological transition in which the burden of chronic, non-communicable disease--once limited to industrialized nations--is now increasing in less developed countries.

In view of its severity and impact on mankind, the Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international health campaign that's held every October. The month aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affects 2.3 million women worldwide. It is the only disease where a full month is dedicated to raising awareness and also galvanizing support to eradicate it.

In The Gambia, National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) at the Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders like the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) have intensified efforts during this month to raise awareness in tackling this dreadful disease.

One of the series of events is the recent free cancer screening exercise conducted by the EFSTH, NCCP, GARD, SOLACE, and UniGaMSA to better enhance their outreach and effectiveness in serving the local community.

However, during this month-long period, the key word is the need for people to undergo early screening and diagnosis to curtail its impacts.

In addition to the accumulating risks associated with diet, tobacco, alcohol, lack of exercise, and industrial exposures, the developing world is already burdened by cancers some of which are attributable to infectious diseases. These disparities in cancer risk combined with poor access to epidemiological data, research, treatment, and cancer control and prevention combine to result in significantly poorer survival rates in developing countries for a range of specific malignancies.

To this end, there is a need for more awareness raising about the document in all health facilities in a move to speak the same language.

Although, efforts were being made to curb the dangers associated with the disease. But the fact is that there was no comprehensive policy and guidelines for cancer prevention and control in the country alongside uncoordinated activities at different health facilities with regards to cancer care. This among others made the treatment a herculean task to deal with.

With this strategy in place, the country's battle with cancer is within reach although prevention and control of cancer goes beyond health, according to experts. However, the strategy document was designed in a way that it cuts across a wide spectrum. Let's adopt positive lifestyles and together we can end the cancer scourge in the country.