Gambia: 1st Lady Hails Merck Foundation for Advancing Africa's Healthcare

First Lady Fatoumatta Bah Barrow recently addressed the 11th Africa Asia Luminary in Tanzania, marking the seventh anniversary of the Merck Foundation.

She highlighted the collaboration between her and Merck, which began in 2017, as a transformative alliance supporting healthcare improvement, women's empowerment, and cultural progress across Africa. "Our partnership with Merck Foundation exemplifies how collaboration can foster healthier, more inclusive societies," she stated, underscoring Merck's dedication to health, education, and social equity.

First Lady Barrow commended the long-standing partnership between the Merck Foundation and African First Ladies, celebrating its contributions to advancing healthcare and education throughout the continent.

Since its inception, Merck has championed healthcare training, cultural awareness, and educational programmes, paving the way for sustainable development.

Fatou Bah-Barrow emphasised that "partnerships amplify efforts and achieve goals that are unattainable alone," noting that Merck's commitment to building healthcare capacity aligns with her vision of expanding medical access in The Gambia and beyond. She shared that in The Gambia alone, over a hundred healthcare professionals have received specialised scholarships in areas like oncology, cardiology, diabetes, and respiratory medicine. Those scholarships she said, did not only enhance individual skills but also strengthened local health systems, enabling underserved communities to access quality care.

She pointed to Merck's Educating Linda programme, which promotes gender equity by providing scholarships to underprivileged girls. This year, the number of scholarships has increased, a development that First Lady Barrow believes would help young girls realise their potential and contribute to uplifting communities. "Educating girls is a proven way to uplift entire communities," she added, highlighting the transformative impact of education.

"The partnership also addresses the stigma surrounding infertility through the Merck-More-Than-A-Mother initiative, which confronts social misconceptions that disproportionately affect women. By promoting educational storytelling and publishing books, this initiative fosters open conversations, challenges stigmas, and encourages compassion." She added.

First Lady acknowledged the role of media in shaping public attitudes, stating that Merck Foundation has also invested in media training for journalists and broadcasters. This effort ensures that sensitive health topics--such as mental health, chronic diseases, and reproductive health--are reported accurately and sensitively, encouraging a more understanding and informed society.

Additionally, Madam Bah-Barrow commended Merck's Foundation for the use of animation and creative media makes health information more accessible and engaging, allowing communities to understand and act on health messages, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

In her closing remarks, First Lady Barrow expressed pride in the partnership, which continues to drive social change, healthcare improvements, and equity across Africa. She emphasised that this collaborative effort serves as a beacon of hope for developing nations: "Our partnership with Merck exemplifies what can be achieved when we unite for the common good."