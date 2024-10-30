Liberia: Public Works Minister Giddings Denies Spending $22 Million On Road Maintenance

Monrovia — The Minister of Public Works, Roland Lafayette Giddings, has strongly refuted allegations that his ministry expended US$22 million on road maintenance across Liberia.

Reports have circulated suggesting that the Ministry of Public Works received US$22 million for road maintenance under Minister Giddings' tenure. However, during a public hearing before the Senate Committee on Public Works on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Minister Giddings clarified that the ministry was never allocated such funds.

"I think this question is an opportunity for me to speak on this issue," he said. "The information that the ministry received $22 million is not true. In fact, that process was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning."

Minister Giddings informed the committee, led by former Senate Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie of Grand Kru County, that the ministry has only disbursed US$9.9 million to contractors for roadwork across the country.

He explained that these contracts span a period of two years. "We are hopeful that as the contractors work, these corridors will improve as we approach the next rainy season," he added.

Minister Giddings challenged those making the allegations to substantiate their claims with evidence. "I confidently invite anyone, whether within or outside the national government, to present documentation to support the assertion that $22 million was spent on road rehabilitation," he stated.

Addressing the controversy surrounding 285 yellow machines brought into Liberia by the Unity Party government, Minister Giddings disclosed that the matter was referred to the Ministry of Justice for legal review on behalf of the government.

He added that the Ministry of Justice had provided a response to the Ministry of Public Works, which, in turn, responded with its own legal opinion. However, he noted that the Ministry of Justice has yet to respond further.

"What the Justice Ministry proposed did not sit well with us based on their recommendations," he emphasized. "The issue of the yellow machines remains under review by the Ministry of Justice."

Minister Giddings explained that the Ministry of Justice was asked to ensure that the company responsible for the yellow machines fulfills its contractual obligations. However, the Justice Ministry instead requested the Ministry of Public Works to allow the company to participate in the bidding process.

"Under procurement law, we have the authority to suspend a company's participation if it has failed to deliver on its obligations," Giddings argued. "This company owes the government $800,000 worth of equipment and has not provided it, yet the Ministry of Justice asked us to allow them to participate in another bid."

He asserted that the Ministry of Public Works communicated to the Ministry of Justice that the company could take the matter to court if it disagreed with the decision.

"We felt that the Ministry of Justice's suggestion was not appropriate, and we rejected it under procurement law," Giddings said.