Nigeria: How Traditional Rulers Can Help Reduce Youth Unemployment - Ooni of Ife

29 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has advocated for community engagement and private sector-driven initiatives to reduce youth unemployment.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital during the inauguration of Ojaja Moore, Oba Adeyeye said traditional rulers could also develop innovative ideas to engage youths productively.

He called on all Nigerians to be part of solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation, saying that the government alone cannot cater for all the needs of the citizens.

"What is crucial now is for all hands to be on deck in our nation, we shouldn't leave everything to the government, we should have more community engagement and private sector-driven initiatives.

"Even traditional rulers should be creating employment, because our country is at a critical stage. We have to support the youths. That is the reason behind the expansion of Ojaja Moore.

"And what we are doing is to drive homemade goods that are manufactured in Nigeria and few foreign ones. Yes, we can do it in Nigeria if we are very dedicated and committed', Ooni said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.