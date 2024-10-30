Nigeria: How Traditional Rulers Can Help Reduce Youth Unemployment - Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has advocated for community engagement and private sector-driven initiatives to reduce youth unemployment.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital during the inauguration of Ojaja Moore, Oba Adeyeye said traditional rulers could also develop innovative ideas to engage youths productively.

He called on all Nigerians to be part of solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation, saying that the government alone cannot cater for all the needs of the citizens.

"What is crucial now is for all hands to be on deck in our nation, we shouldn't leave everything to the government, we should have more community engagement and private sector-driven initiatives.

"Even traditional rulers should be creating employment, because our country is at a critical stage. We have to support the youths. That is the reason behind the expansion of Ojaja Moore.

"And what we are doing is to drive homemade goods that are manufactured in Nigeria and few foreign ones. Yes, we can do it in Nigeria if we are very dedicated and committed', Ooni said.