Nigeria: Insecurity - Fulfil Your Promises to Youths, Kenyatta Tells Tinubu, Others

A former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other African leaders to fulfill all the campaign promises they made to the youth in their respective countries before ascension.

Kenyatta said insecurity in Nigeria and other nations on the continent were raging because of unfulfilled promises to youths, cautioning that the only solution to stem the tide was by making life bearable to them.

The former Kenyan president, who handed down this warning at National Defence College, Abuja, when he delivered the inaugural lecture for Course 33, said Nigeria and Africa, as a continent, are at risk.

According to him, investment in the youth will help the economic growth of the various countries in Africa.

He argued that the monopoly of violence also includes the analytical ability to perceive threats, and effective communication to shape perceptions of the state's deployment of violence.

Earlier, the Commandant of NDC, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the inaugural lecture was organised to inaugurate the participants into the course and to prepare them for the scholarly activities in line with the mission of the college.

He said the college had, since its establishment in 1992, graduated over 2,000 senior officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

He said they also include senior civilian officials from strategic ministries, departments and agencies of government, who went on to serve the country meritoriously at their strategic levels.