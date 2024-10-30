Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Kill Scores of Terrorists in Borno

29 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, on October 25, eliminated scores of Boko Haram terrorists at two locations in Bula Marwa in Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, issued on Monday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said the NAF, having identified Bula Marwa as a high-level meeting site for Boko Haram's notorious figures, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions further confirmed heightened terrorist activity.

He said the IRS revealed an influx of motorcycles and gatherings of combatants across the site.

He said NAF fighter jets were dispatched to the location for an air interdiction mission.

"On arrival, ISR footage captured suspected terrorists assembling at a rendezvous point on 12 motorcycles.

"The motorcycles were then traced to a primary meeting location where additional terrorists had been waiting.

"Accordingly, the first airstrike was executed, effectively engaging the target area.

"Moments later, ISR aircraft loitering in the vicinity observed several terrorists returning to assess the damage and evacuate their wounded combatants.

"In response, NAF air assets conducted follow-up strikes, neutralising additional terrorists," he said.

Akinboyewa said additional ISR was conducted in the area the same day, identifying another group of terrorists gathering under a large tree at a second meeting site.

He said that the NAF air assets launched a precision airstrike on the location, achieving a direct hit and neutralising numerous terrorists. (NAN)

