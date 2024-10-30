Nigeria: Wamakko Hails Tinubu for Sokoto-Badagry Road Project

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North in the Senate, has expressed gratitude for the launch of the 1,000 km Illela to Badagry highway project, stating that it has brought immense joy to the people of Sokoto State.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Wamakko highlighted several initiatives, including the establishment of a livestock reform programme, the creation of the Federal Ministry of Regional Integration, and the appointment of two ministers from Sokoto State, all of which he believes will significantly benefit the state.

"The construction of the 1,068 km Section 1 Phase 1A 3-Lane Sokoto-Badagry single carriage superhighway, which was launched at Illela in Sokoto State last Thursday, represents the largest federal project to come to Sokoto in many years and has been in planning for over four decades.

"The state will greatly benefit, as 120 kilometres of the highway will be located within its borders," he said.