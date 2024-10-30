Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Entrepreneur, Set Corpse Ablaze

The police have confirmed the incident.

Gunmen on Tuesday night shot dead a 48-year-old man, Michael Nnaji, in Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The slain entrepreneur was a member of a local security outfit in Ngbo.

According to a family source, he was shot twice by two masked gunmen who invaded his private residence-cum-business place at about 9:45 p.m. on a motorcycle.

"One came in from the front door while the other came in from the back door; they made their way to the parlour where Mike was relaxing and shot him twice," the source said.

"Immediately I heard the gunshot, I rushed out from the back door, and one of them grabbed me and collected my phone. He was dragging me to the house, but as God would have it, I freed myself from him and ran to a nearby compound.

"As a result of the gunshot, most of the residents scampered for safety, leaving him (the slain man) and the hoodlums.

"After shooting him, the hoodlums set him ablaze inside the house and zoomed off."

The source said that the fire severely burnt the man's corpse and destroyed items such as television sets, deep freezers, and furniture in his house.

He said the slain man was quiet and sociable and wondered what he did wrong to attract such a gruesome killing.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, has confirmed the incident.

He said some operatives from the Ohaukwu Police Divisional Headquarters immediately went to the scene of the killing when they got information about it.

Mr Ukandu assured the public that the police would investigate the crime and ensure the perpetrators were apprehended and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Ezzamgbo General Hospital mortuary.

It was gathered that Ohaukwu Local Council Chairperson Ikechukwu Odono visited the scene of the incident.