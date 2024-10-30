Gambia: What Is the Update On the Electrocution of Seven Workers At Kerr Gallo?

On 9th October, 2024, seven workers who were erecting a pole at Kerr Gallo were electrocuted when the pole touched a high tension cable, resulting in the death of all seven of them.

They were doing work under a Nawec project. Nawec has declined to comment until the police complete their investigation. Efforts to reach the contractor, KEI, have not yet succeeded. KEI had subcontracted the work of erecting the poles to BB Construction, but the manager has promised to comment later. The police have remained silent all this while, without an update on the state of affairs and when investigation will be completed.

The issue of compensation is important. Was there any life insurance for these workers? Was it included in the contract with Nawec or the subcontractor? Why was the electricity supply for that area still on when such dangerous job was being done? What is the standard procedure when such work is being done? Foroyaa will find out from the police how far their work has gone and how soon they expect to complete their work.