Gambia: What Is the Update On the Electrocution of Seven Workers At Kerr Gallo?

30 October 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

On 9th October, 2024, seven workers who were erecting a pole at Kerr Gallo were electrocuted when the pole touched a high tension cable, resulting in the death of all seven of them.

They were doing work under a Nawec project. Nawec has declined to comment until the police complete their investigation. Efforts to reach the contractor, KEI, have not yet succeeded. KEI had subcontracted the work of erecting the poles to BB Construction, but the manager has promised to comment later. The police have remained silent all this while, without an update on the state of affairs and when investigation will be completed.

The issue of compensation is important. Was there any life insurance for these workers? Was it included in the contract with Nawec or the subcontractor? Why was the electricity supply for that area still on when such dangerous job was being done? What is the standard procedure when such work is being done? Foroyaa will find out from the police how far their work has gone and how soon they expect to complete their work.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.