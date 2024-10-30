Gambia: Irregular Migration and Youth Unemployment

In spite of the increasing number of reports of deaths at sea of Gambians and other West Africans who risk their lives to venture into a perilous journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe in search of greener pastures, Gambians who have lost hope of a good life in their homeland, out of desperation, often defy all odds to go against the tide and take this very dangerous journey. Even mothers have taken the risk with their babies or children.

The reality is that the youths want to live a good life and have not seen how that is possible in their homeland. They give a deaf ear to advice that the journey is risky. They are ready to face that risk.

The solution is not export of Gambian labour to foreign countries. Though that can ease the situation, it will still leave the majority of youth unemployed.

There are more than half a million Gambians in school and any government in power should cater for them when they complete their schooling in twelve years' time. The economic base must be there to provide jobs and a decent living for them so that they do not despair to go to Europe. This is a principal task of the current government or anyone that replaces them.