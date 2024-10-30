Nigeria: How Wamakko, Lamido Supremacy Battle Splits Sokoto Traditional Rulers

The ongoing political rivalry between Senators Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Ibrahim Lamido is taking on new dimensions, fracturing Sokoto's traditional rulers along support lines.

Both senators are locked in a battle to control the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto, with Wamakko regarded as the party's leader and godfather of the current governor, while Lamido seeks to undermine Wamakko's influence and seize the reins.

This feud, which has already polarised Sokoto's political landscape, now appears to be drawing traditional rulers into its folds.

Daily Trust observed that some traditional figures are aligning themselves either with Wamakko or Lamido, deepening the schisms within the APC. Lamido's faction has threatened to establish a new party leadership structure to, in their words, "rescue the APC" from Wamakko's dominance.

Hon. Sani Yakubu Gudu, spokesperson for Lamido's group, claims they enjoy widespread support from traditional rulers, former commissioners, special advisers, House of Representatives members, and academics.

"The groundswell of support we're experiencing reflects how many people want new leadership," Gudu said.

This influence became evident days after Gudu's statement when 19 traditional leaders, including district and ward heads from Sabon Birni Local Government Area, resigned their posts and declared allegiance to Lamido.

Notably, the District Head of Sabon Birni, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Bawa, resigned on October 16, citing his decision to join Lamido's political camp. Bawa, who had held the position since 2014, expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration, stating, "My allegiance now lies with Lamido, who I believe is committed to the genuine welfare of our people."

Traditional leaders rallying behind Lamido

One of the prominent figures among the resignations, Alhaji Lauwali Shuaibu, the ward head of Taka-Tsaba, highlighted Lamido's support for the welfare of traditional communities as the driving force behind their loyalty.

"Lamido has shown consistent support in times of crisis, such as bandit attacks and natural disasters, which has won him our respect and allegiance," he told journalists on Sunday.

Shuaibu said this support has compelled many traditional rulers to resign their official titles in favour of backing Lamido politically. "Our villages have been ignored for too long. With Lamido, we see someone who actually listens to us," Shuaibu added.

Echoing this sentiment, Alhaji Jamilu Gwanda Gobir, who resigned as Ubandoma of the Sarkin Gobir, explained that 10 traditional leaders joined him in stepping down.

"We want to support Lamido in the coming elections. This is our way of repaying him for his commitment to our communities," he said, noting the political motives driving these actions as part of their strategic alliance with Lamido.

"The neglect of our district is finally being recognised by someone willing to address it," Gobir added.

Impact of Sarkin Gobir's murder

The murder of Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the former Sarkin Gobir of Sabon Birni, while he was held in captivity by bandits, had already strained relations with the APC's Wamakko-led faction.

The brutal event left a mark on the community, fostering resentment that has since grown into a political rift.

Many political analysts believe that this discontent may influence local voting patterns in the next general elections, with Sabon Birni likely withholding support for the Wamakko faction.

Before his death, Bawa had been transferred from Sabon Birni to Gatawa district, a move seen as punitive for his alleged involvement in politics during the last election. Following his demise, Sokoto's current governor, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, reshuffled traditional roles across the state -- a decision widely interpreted as politically motivated and retaliatory by local observers.

Warnings from analysts

Commentators like Professor Bello Bada of Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto see the involvement of traditional rulers in the Wamakko-Lamido rivalry as a dangerous trend.

Bada voiced concerns that such a divide could lead to broader regional instability, particularly if similar political entanglements continue unchecked. "This trend threatens the North's stability and democracy in general," he warned.

He noted that banditry-related murders in neighbouring Kebbi State have not drawn comparable political exploitation.

Bada urged Sokoto's electorate to approach such political manoeuvres with caution. "Our leaders have often failed to address pressing issues like security, healthcare, and economic hardships. What Sokoto needs is development, not deepening political divisions," he said.

Traditional resentment rooted in history

Other analysts, such as Barrister Sidi Bello, believe that the rift between Wamakko and Lamido is fuelled by longstanding historical and regional tensions.

He pointed out that Sabon Birni, part of the ancient Gobir kingdom, has struggled to attain emirate status even as other areas in Kebbi and Zamfara were elevated. This historical slight, coupled with the perceived marginalisation in Sokoto's power-sharing structure, has intensified local support for Lamido, as he is viewed as sympathetic to the district's ambitions.

Bello outlined that political power in Sokoto has traditionally alternated among three main districts since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999. With each district historically holding the governorship for two consecutive terms, there is a sense among Sabon Birni's constituents that it is now their turn to assume this office, yet the seat remains with Wamakko's Sokoto Central zone. This lingering sentiment of exclusion, Bello argued, has exacerbated current divisions.

"Sokoto East has waited long enough. The people feel it is time for them to govern, and Lamido has made it clear he's willing to champion that cause," he added.

Sokoto APC dismisses concerns

However, the APC's Sokoto State chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has downplayed Lamido's influence, describing him as a minor threat due to his poor showing in the previous election.

"He couldn't secure his own ward, let alone make a substantial impact statewide," Achida remarked, stressing that the party retains substantial support in Sabon Birni, despite Lamido's growing popularity.

He also asserted that the resignations of some traditional leaders were motivated by personal issues rather than political allegiance to Lamido. "Marafa Gobir, who recently resigned, faced an investigation by the government, which likely influenced his decision. There is no mass exodus among traditional rulers with official portfolios," Achida claimed, dismissing Lamido's rise as inconsequential.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that some lower-ranking traditional leaders might have shifted loyalties. "Realistically, no sensible person would abandon the APC given our record of governance and the services we have delivered to the people since assuming office," he said, adding that the party's achievements would ultimately ensure electoral success.

But analysts insist that as the state prepares for the 2027 elections, the Wamakko-Lamido rivalry may underscore the potential pitfalls of involving traditional institutions in political feuds. They noted that traditional rulers have long been revered as neutral arbiters and custodians of cultural heritage, but their recent entanglement in party politics is raising questions about the erosion of this role.

For many residents, the saga is a reminder of the need for leaders who prioritise development over political score-settling.

Similarly, observers noted that the APC's influence, though robust in some quarters, could be vulnerable in areas such as Sabon Birni, where disillusionment over governance and security concerns has created fertile ground for political dissension.