Nigeria: EFCC Is Not Investigating Me - Sanwo-Olu

29 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday night denied filing a suit against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged plan by the anti - graft agency to arrest and prosecute him after his tenure as the governor.

Sanwo-Olu, through a lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, had reportedly filed the fundamental right enforcement suit before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

But a statement by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), clarified that Sanwo-Olu, at no time, sued or briefed any legal practitioner to file a suit on his behalf concerning the matter.

Pedro said "The Also, it is disingenuous for the Governor who enjoys immunity as conferred on him by the Constitution and has almost three years ahead of him to brief any lawyer on this kind of matter.

"To the best of my knowledge and my inquiry confirmed that the EFCC is not investigating the Governor and has never invited him or threatened arrest of any member of his staff, domestic or otherwise.

"We are currently investigating how the case came to be without our knowledge.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been an exemplar in terms of service delivery, prudent and judicious management of the public resources.

"Therefore, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is busy working assiduously on how to improve the living conditions of all Lagosians does not have anything to fear when he eventually leaves office at the end of his tenure in May 2027."

He urged the media to be wary of the "kind of reports they entertain and publish on their respected platforms in order not to mislead the public."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.