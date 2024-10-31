Nigeria/Ghana: Just in - Nigeria's Flying Eagles Defeat Ghana, Retain Wafu B U20 Title

30 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria's U-20 football team, the Flying Eagles, successfully defended their WAFU B U20 title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ghana on Wednesday at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo.

The Nigerian side dominated the match, thanks to two exceptional goals from Kparobo Arierhi.

The first goal came in the 35th minute, with Arierhi expertly finishing off a flowing move. The Beyond Limits FA product doubled the lead just before halftime.

Ghana pulled one back in the second half but couldn't overcome the deficit, handing the Flying Eagles their well-deserved victory.

Wednesday's triumph follows the team's impressive 3-1 semifinal win over Niger Republic, where they secured a spot in the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, even before the final had praised the team's fighting spirit and improvement throughout the tournament.

"The NFF is delighted with their performance. We believe they have what it takes to go all the way and successfully defend their title," Gusau said.

Coach Aliyu Zubair's wards demonstrated resilience and skill, overcoming an initial loss to Burkina Faso to reach the final. Their winning streak showcased the team's potential for future success.

With their sights set on the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, fans eagerly await the Flying Eagles' next challenge.

