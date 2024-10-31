Liberia: 'Make Laws Not Noise'

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf marked her 86th Birthday Tuesday with a stunning statement on national issues, tacitly weighing on the noise at the House of Representatives, calling on lawmakers to give unequivocal priority to making laws which they are called to do, rather than dwelling on making noise.

Madam Sirleaf, the two terms first democratically female President of Liberia and on the African Continent, said it was high time the Legislature of Liberia placed emphasis on making laws and not noise.

The former head of state did not make direct reference to the noise on Capitol Hill over the removal of House Speaker Cllr, J. Fonati Koffa, but political pundits believed her comments were indirect swipe at the lawmakers who are bent on removing or keeping the speaker, rather than passing important bills for the good of the country.

Madam Sirleaf's statement touched every branch of the Liberian government headed by her former Vice President, President Joseph Boakai.

She called on the Boakai administration to speak out on critical issues that have the potential to undermine the progress of the country's developmental agenda, and that he and the entire executive branch of government should muster the courage to speak with the power of exemplary behaviors.

As for the judicial branch of government, former President Sirleaf also did not mince her thoughts in calling on judiciary branch to get on with setting cases and dispensing justice without being compromised.

As for the generality of Liberians, Madam Sirleaf said now is the time for all Liberians, no matter their status or political affiliation, to reflect on trending issues.

"The country embarks on another journey of promised-political change, the expectations are high. We must respond because the world is changing, bilateral and multilateral relationships are repositioning, demands for national self-reliance will be the requirement of our people," the former head of state stated.

The ex-Liberian leader also disclosed that Liberians are proud that Africa is the continent of the future, and stressed that African countries are responding to this call and several countries are reimagining structures and systems to achieve their potential objectives.

Former President Sirleaf whose regime was reportedly mired in abuse and graft predicted that if nothing is done Liberia will be one of those countries in Africa that will be left behind in the changing world.

"It is time for Liberians especially those in power to work and stop stealing, uphold honesty and changing minds and attitudes," she asserted.

According to her, the message was intended to inform and remind Liberians that times are running out, and added that she's speaking out now because of her status as a leader who cares for the good of the country but because "Silence makes all culpable."

Madam Sirleaf, who was elected 2005 and inaugurated in 2006, born on October 28, 1938