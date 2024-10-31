Liberia: Orphaned Baby Hippo Toto Rescued in Liberia's Grebo-Krahn National Park

Conservation teams have conducted a successful rescue operation to save an orphaned baby hippo, now named Toto, who was discovered stranded in a drying mud pool deep within Liberia's Grebo-Krahn National Park.

This remote national park, located across Grand Gedeh and River Gee Counties, is managed by Liberia's Forestry Development Authority and is known for its rich biodiversity, housing over 300 animal species, including endangered and critically endangered species like the Western Chimpanzee, Diana Monkey, King Colobus, and the Pygmy Hippopotamus.

Toto, a young pygmy hippo, was first observed from the air by conservationists conducting a routine wildlife survey. After several days of monitoring, the team confirmed that the calf was indeed orphaned and in immediate danger.

Stuck in thick mud and surrounded by a quickly drying pool, Toto's situation became critical, and it was clear that intervention was necessary to save his life. The remote and challenging terrain of Grebo-Krahn National Park made the rescue complex, requiring the expertise of local wildlife rescuers and the assistance of helicopter pilot Andrew Francombe, who was able to reach the area.

After Toto was carefully extracted from the mud and wrapped in wet blankets to prevent dehydration, the team transported him to a nearby field station for medical assessment and stabilization. Conservation officials are now assessing options for Toto's long-term care to ensure he receives the nurturing environment he needs.

One possibility being considered is relocating Toto to Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Chonburi, Thailand. Known for its expertise in caring for orphaned and rescued animals, Khao Kheow Open Zoo has expressed interest in providing a permanent home for Toto. Plans at the zoo would include a dedicated habitat with a shaded pool designed to simulate his natural environment and support his physical and social development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another option being considered is Jessica the Hippo's residence in Hoedspruit, South Africa. Jessica, a famous hippo known for her unique bond with humans, has lived with her caretakers for over two decades and resides in a protected environment. Relocating Toto here would allow him to grow up in Africa under the guidance of Jessica's experienced team, with the opportunity to benefit from the presence of another hippo that has successfully adapted to human interaction.

Both potential relocation sites--Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo and Jessica's home in Hoedspruit--are being carefully evaluated, with conservation teams working to determine the best option for Toto's welfare. Officials expect to make a final decision in the coming weeks, prioritizing Toto's health, safety, and long-term care.

The international collaboration and swift response in Toto's rescue underscore a shared commitment to protecting endangered wildlife. Conservation teams remain dedicated to giving Toto a secure future, either in Thailand or in Africa, as he begins the next chapter of his life.