Liberia: 'Original Countryman' Inspires Over 500 Youths

Monrovia — A former representative candidate for Montserrado County District#11, Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh, Jr., alias "Original Countryman," inspires young people here to embrace business through entrepreneurship to elevate their lives and reduce poverty.

Many Liberians, especially youths, struggle to elevate their lives amid instability and economic hardship across the country.

Addressing over 500 youths at Faith University College Business & Leadership Conference, Dr. Tweh charged students to embrace entrepreneurship while building resilience to elevate their lives.

Speaking on the topic of the value of Money, he stresses the importance of money management and its impact on personal and professional success.

"Original Country," as he is affectionately known, cautions youths against spending money carelessly, underscoring that money is not to be spent carelessly but to be invested.

He makes specific emphasis on financial literacy, as key to money management and success.

Dr. Tweh, also a renowned humanitarian, was disqualified from contesting the 2023 election by the National Elections Commission on counts of dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court of Liberia stopped the candidacy of Dr. Tweh after a case on dual citizenship was filed against him by some of his opponents, an allegation he failed to exonerate himself from.

At the conference, other motivational speakers highlighted the importance of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Abraham Kiazolu, World Bank Project Coordinator at the Ministry of Education, underscored the importance of entrepreneurship for sustainable, inclusive development.

He highlights the role of entrepreneurship in fostering economic empowerment and community prosperity.

Also lecturing, Pastor Mrs. Agnes Weeks Garley of Faith University College (FUC) explored the significance of money in the home, shedding light on the dynamics of financial stewardship within family life and relationships.

Mr. Jarvik Tarpeh, Director of Information Technology at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, sheds insights on the role of information technology in business development, emphasizing its transformative power in driving innovation and growth in modern enterprises.

Meanwhile, the confab on business and leadership featured a range of motivational speakers and topics that were designed to provide valuable insights and inspiration to the attendees.

Dr. Tailey Garley, Chief Executive Officer of Faith University College, stresses the significance of strategic planning and business reengineering for forward-thinking strategies and adaptability in today's fast-paced business environment.

He laments that Liberians, especially young people, face challenges in creating opportunities for themselves.