Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Launches Seeds Project

The Ministry of Agriculture has launched the Seeds4Liberia Project, a groundbreaking initiative to address Liberia's challenges in seed quality and accessibility.

Officially titled Building Resilient Seed Systems for Rice, Cassava, Soybean, Coffee, and Fish Value Chains to Strengthen Food and Economic Diversification in Liberia, this project is expected to reshape Liberia's agricultural landscape.

Speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Deputy Minister for Administration Antoinette Dukuly stressed the importance of the project, stating, "Without quality seeds, we cannot grow the crops that feed our people, support our rural communities, or diversify our economy." She explained that Seeds4Liberia would directly address Liberia's challenges, including "the use of uncertified seeds, a heavy reliance on imports, and weak infrastructure for seed production."

According to a press release from the Ministry, the project aligns with Liberia's National Agricultural Development Plan (NADP) 2024-2030, prioritizing food self-sufficiency, economic growth, and rural transformation. "By improving seed quality and availability, we empower farmers to increase productivity, enhance livelihoods, and contribute to our economy's growth. The success of this project will directly contribute to food security, job creation, and economic diversification in Liberia," Minister Dukuly added.

The four-year project, funded by the European Union, aims to produce 6,000 tons of certified rice seeds to reduce imports by 70% over five years and expand seed production for cassava, soybean, and coffee. The initiative also supports mechanization, financial access, and research partnerships to build a robust national agricultural capacity.

EU Ambassador to Liberia, Madam Nona Deprez, emphasized the EU's commitment to helping Liberia become more agriculturally self-sufficient: "We want to support Liberia in having its own seed systems - production and distribution - so you do not have to buy your seeds from abroad and to enable greater autonomy in food production." She added, "We want to ensure that when this project ends in four years, Liberia's seed system doesn't collapse but continues to support the nation's food security and economic development."

Led by AfricaRice, a consortium of expert organizations, including the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and WorldFish, will collaborate with national partners, including the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) and the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) to implement the project.

This collaborative effort underscores the shared responsibility of producing seeds adapted to Liberia's climate to enhance productivity and build a resilient agricultural sector that benefits communities and promotes food security.