Liberia: Cess Organizes Round Table Discussion On Terrorism & Violent Extremism

The Center for Economic Crimes & Security Studies (CESS) has organized a one-day high-level Roundtable Discussion on Terrorism and Violent Extremism in the Mano River Union Countries, with Liberia under the spotlight.

The event took place on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at a local hotel in Monrovia and brought together Heads and Representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Youth & Student Organizations, Security Institutions, Ministries, and Agencies of the Government of Liberia.

Some prominent Liberians who are knowledgeable in law enforcement, security, crimes, justice, and the rule of law presented on how the subregion, with Liberia in particular, could help prevent Terrorism and Violent Extremism. The event is also intended to solicit participants' responses on practical approaches to curbing these anti-democratic tenets.

Presenting at the one-day event, the Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, Cllr. Boakai N. Kanneh underscored the significance of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and adherence to the rule of law.

Cllr. Kanneh stressed that the provision of reliable socioeconomic opportunities for all Liberians, regardless of age, status, religious affiliation, and ethnicity, will prevent violent extremism and terrorism.

He mentioned that exclusion, deprivation, and marginalization are key catalysts in breeding violence and extremism in the country.

For his part, the Country Director of Accountability Lab-Liberia, Lawrence A. Yealue, noted that the lack of economic opportunities and education are cardinal factors influencing violence and extremism in the country.

Yealue mentioned that urgent attention should be given to providing jobs, educational empowerment, and equal opportunities to all Liberians. He pointed out that Liberians must rise up to be self-reliant and compete with their counterparts in the sub-region.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Pastor of the Restoration Baptist Church, Rev. Gardea Johnson, highlighted the need for Liberians to be economically empowered. Rev. Johnson observed that some Liberians have been marginalized, and foreigners have prioritized them.

The one-day roundtable discussion enhanced and strengthened the participants' knowledge of the approaches, scopes, and practices needed to prevent violent extremism and terrorism.

During the panel discussions, there were huge exchanges and interactions among the participants.

The Center for Economic Crimes and Security Studies is a local not-for-profit organization (Civil Society Organization) registered under the laws of Liberia.

CESS is currently implementing a project for the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) on the Awareness and preventive Measures against terrorism and Violent Extremism in the Mano River Basin.

The Roundtable is part of a series of 'Anti-Terrorism and Violent Extremism' activities funded by the Inter-Governmental Agency Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA).

The Center for Economic Crimes and Security Studies, formerly Citizen Action for Economic Justice, has over eighteen years of experience in economic crimes and security issues in the Mano River Basin.

The Center has worked with key partners both locally and internationally around these thematic areas. Recently, CESS won a grant from ECOWAS through GIABA to engage and mobilize citizens against violent extremism and terrorism in the Mano River Basin.-Press release.