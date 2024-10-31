Liberia: French Embassy Sponsors Liberia Marathon

Monrovia — The Embassy of France in Liberia is proud to sponsor the Liberia Marathon, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports and community development in the country.

Its support of the Liberian marathon will enable 100 Liberians to participate in this most anticipated event.

The Liberia Marathon has become a key highlight on the sporting calendar, drawing participants from across Liberia and the globe while promoting physical fitness and community solidarity.

Speaking during a presentation on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the French Embassy in Mamba Point, French Ambassador Madam Isabelle LE GUELLEC said she was happy to participate in this event.

"We believe that sports can unite communities and foster international relationships; we are delighted to support the Liberia Marathon, which reflects our commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyles and cultural exchange", said Ambassador LE GUELLEC.

The support was formally presented to M. Charles Dorme Cooper, Chairperson of the Board of Liberia Marathon Trust at the Embassy of France.

The event showcased the collaborative spirit in promoting Liberia as a destination for sports tourism.

For his part, the Chairperson of the Liberian Marathon, Charles D. Cooper, expressed gratitude to the French Ambassador and the people of France for the level of support to this year's event. Editing by Jonathan Browne