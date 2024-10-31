Liberia: French Embassy Sponsors Liberia Marathon

31 October 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Embassy of France in Liberia is proud to sponsor the Liberia Marathon, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports and community development in the country.

Its support of the Liberian marathon will enable 100 Liberians to participate in this most anticipated event.

The Liberia Marathon has become a key highlight on the sporting calendar, drawing participants from across Liberia and the globe while promoting physical fitness and community solidarity.

Speaking during a presentation on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the French Embassy in Mamba Point, French Ambassador Madam Isabelle LE GUELLEC said she was happy to participate in this event.

"We believe that sports can unite communities and foster international relationships; we are delighted to support the Liberia Marathon, which reflects our commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyles and cultural exchange", said Ambassador LE GUELLEC.

The support was formally presented to M. Charles Dorme Cooper, Chairperson of the Board of Liberia Marathon Trust at the Embassy of France.

The event showcased the collaborative spirit in promoting Liberia as a destination for sports tourism.

For his part, the Chairperson of the Liberian Marathon, Charles D. Cooper, expressed gratitude to the French Ambassador and the people of France for the level of support to this year's event. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.