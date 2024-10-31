Liberia: CDC Youth League Wants Lawmakers Expelled

The Youth League of the main opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has condemned a coup attempt intended to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

Addressing a news conference over the weekend, the Acting Chairman of the CDC Youth League, Eddie Tarawali called for the immediate expulsion of CDC lawmakers who are defying the party by ganging up to remove a speaker from the opposition Party.

Eddie said the Executive Committee of the CDC must ensure that CDC lawmakers who are against the Speaker are expelled for being Party indiscipline.

In a direct appeal to the CDC's Executive Committee, the Youth League urged the party to consider expelling any lawmaker who supports the coup against Speaker Koffa. "We must protect our party's integrity and the democratic processes of our nation," Tarawali stated.

According to information, about seven Representatives from the CDC lawmakers are among lawmakers seeking the removal of Speaker Koffa.

The Youth League also raised concerns about escalating police presence around the Capitol, which they claim is being used to intimidate citizens and lawmakers alike. They called on the international community and civil society to intervene in what they termed a glaring act of bribery orchestrated by the Executive.

The Youth League accused VP Jeremiah Kpan Koung, of masterminding the removal of Speaker Koffa, a move they described as a desperate political subterfuge. Tarawali highlighted that the actions, including the alleged misappropriation of over US$1.5 million from state funds threatened Liberia's democracy and governance integrity.

"The attempt to create an imperial presidency must be resisted," Tarawali urged, emphasizing the need for party unity. As the political crisis unfolds, the Youth League announced plans for a retreat from November 14-17, 2024, to mobilize CDC youth in support of their leadership and resist what they see as corrupt practices. "This is a critical moment for our party and our country," Tarawali concluded, urging all partisans to stand united against what he termed as an evil plan of President Joseph N. Boakai and his supporters.