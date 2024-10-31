Liberia: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Humanitarian Principles

In a poignant address at the 34th International Conference of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC), Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Karishma Pelham-Raad, spoke on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, reaffirming Liberia's steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles amid growing global crises.

The conference, held in Geneva, brought together delegates from around the world to address urgent humanitarian challenges and reinforce the foundational values of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

As she addressed the distinguished gathering, Pelham-Raad recognized the conference as "a beacon of hope and unity." She emphasized the essential principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and voluntary service, stating, "In an increasingly turbulent world, where conflicts and disasters challenge our shared humanity, the work of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has never been more crucial."

Her remarks resonated with the urgency of the current global landscape, particularly the ongoing chaos in the Middle East, which underscores the need for collective humanitarian action.

Pelham-Raad reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering support for the core objectives of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. "We are proud of the work being done in collaboration with the movement to provide lifesaving assistance, restore family links, and promote disaster preparedness," she stated. "Through these actions, we demonstrate our shared commitment to alleviating human suffering and promoting a culture of peace and resilience."

The Assistant Minister highlighted several pressing global issues, including climate change, the refugee crisis, and the threats posed by pandemics. "These complex crises demand that we not only respond with immediate humanitarian assistance but also invest in long-term solutions that address the root causes of suffering and vulnerability," she asserted.

She emphasized that the global community must move beyond mere reactive measures and focus on building resilience in vulnerable populations.

Pelham-Raad called upon all member states and partners to deepen their cooperation and strengthen multilateral efforts in addressing humanitarian needs. "We must continue to ensure that humanitarian access is upheld in all circumstances," she urged, emphasizing that the protection of civilians--especially women and children--should remain a priority in all collective efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her closing remarks, she expressed Liberia's heartfelt gratitude to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement for its tireless dedication to humanitarian work. "We remain committed to supporting these efforts and working alongside all of you to advance our shared goal: a world where human dignity is protected, and every individual, regardless of circumstance, is given the support they need to thrive, flourish, and succeed," Pelham-Raad concluded.

The conference serves as a vital platform for member states to collaborate on humanitarian initiatives and reinforce their commitments to the principles that underpin the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

As global crises continue to unfold, the need for collective action and unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles remains paramount. The statements made by Liberia at the conference reflect the nation's dedication to working alongside the international community to foster a more humane and resilient world.