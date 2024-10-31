Liberia Hosts First Ever-Climate Justice Conference

In a groundbreaking assembly, Liberia held its first-ever Climate Justice Summit, gathering development partners, financial sector representatives, climate justice advocates, and other stakeholders to address pressing challenges associated with climate change. The summit, themed "Climate Financing for Agroecology and Renewable Energy," aims to mobilize resources for sustainable development.

The event is being organized by ActionAid Liberia in partnership with other key stakeholders and development partners. This conference, according to the organizers, is the first edition of the National Stakeholders' Conference on Agroecology and Renewable Energy in Liberia. It also aims to have three (3) days of active engagement and discussions amongst Agriculture and Energy actors and rights holders in the form of awareness provision, dialogue, and advocacy.

The conference shines the spotlight on important themes such as access to information and extension services, raising awareness of agroecology and gaining commitments from stakeholders; CAADP Biennial Review process and highlight gaps with women and young people participations and alternative scorecard for national and sub-regional level; and gaining understanding about Liberia Energy Transition policy and framework and their implementation, highlighting gaps and recommending possible actions for the involvement of local actors.

Elizabeth Gbah Johnson, Country Director of ActionAid Liberia, emphasized the urgency of tackling climate-related issues, particularly affecting smallholder farmers, with women being disproportionately impacted. Johnson pointed out that limited access to credit, resources, and decision-making processes hampers their productivity and threatens food security.

"We strongly believe in the power of agroecology as a sustainable solution," stated Madam Johnson. "Through initiatives like our Strategic Partnership for Agroecology and Climate Justice in West Africa, we aim to support over 410,500 smallholder farmers--especially women and youth--enhancing their food security and building climate-resilient livelihoods."

She also highlighted the pressing need for a robust policy framework and financing mechanisms to promote agroecology and renewable energy in Liberia. "Currently, only 28% of Liberia's population has access to electricity, with renewable sources contributing minimally. "A collaborative effort led by the government is crucial," she urged, calling for inclusive policies backed by adequate resources to cater to the needs of youth, women, and smallholder farmers. "We must empower local communities to address climate-related challenges effectively."

Meanwhile, Access to electricity (% of population) in Liberia was reported at 31.8% in 2022, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Liberia -- Access to electricity (% of population) -- actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank in October of 2024.

Jay Gbleh-bo Brown, Head of Development Finance at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), reinforced the importance of integrating climate considerations into Liberia's financial system. "The CBL recognizes the financial sector's pivotal role in promoting climate-resilient growth," he remarked. He shared the bank's commitment to aligning its financial policies with Liberia's climate targets as part of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Brown elaborated on the CBL's initiatives, including a collaboration with the NDC Partnership to mainstream climate issues within the financial sector. He mentioned ongoing assessments and training programs aimed at equipping bank staff with the necessary knowledge to manage climate-related financial risks.

The summit also focused on the crucial role of youth, particularly young women, in shaping climate and agricultural policies. Johnson called for strong partnerships with youth-led organizations to influence agricultural policies that prioritize climate responsiveness.

As the summit progresses, attendees are urged to view the challenges posed by climate change not merely as obstacles but as opportunities for creating a more inclusive and resilient Liberia. In closing, both Johnson and Brown called for collective commitment to building a future where every Liberian enjoys sustainable resources, food security, and the tools to withstand climate impacts.

"We can steer Liberia toward a future where climate resilience, financial inclusion, and sustainable development coexist in harmony," Brown concluded. "Let this summit be a rallying call for all stakeholders to invest in our future."

However, both speakers underscored the interconnectedness of climate justice and social equity, championing policies that are inclusive, equitable, and sustainable for all Liberians. The summit aims to be a pivotal moment for driving change and furthering climate justice in Liberia.