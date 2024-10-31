Liberia: Senate Pro Tempore Urges Amezu Graduates to Be Honest, Compassionate

In an impassioned address at the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU) 33rd commencement ceremony, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence urged the graduating class to hold fast to values of honesty, patriotism, integrity, hard work, and respect for others as they embark on their future paths.

She further highlighted these values as foundational not only for personal development but also for the nation's progress.

"These principles--honesty, patriotism, integrity, hard work, and respect--are not just ideals but guiding lights," Karnga-Lawrence emphasized. "They don't just shape who you are; they influence the way you will raise your own children, the future leaders of Liberia." She stressed that these values must be nurtured to counter the prevailing challenges of hatred, wickedness, and greed, which she described as "national challenges, not just government problems," that continue to create deep uncertainties for Liberia's future.

Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence's speech also underscored the importance of a compassionate approach to success and prosperity. "Ultimately, it doesn't matter how much wealth you accumulate if those around you suffer from hunger and illness," she stated. "Our society and democracy thrive only when we consider not just our own needs but the well-being of one another. We have the power to change this reality. If Liberia is to improve, it will collectively depend on each of us."

She reminded graduates that Liberia's future hinges not on the actions of one group or government alone but on the collective responsibility of every generation. "Given Liberia's many challenges, Liberians cannot rely on a single group to bring about the change our country so desires. Every generation has a role to play," she explained, urging the graduates to actively participate in national progress.

The Pro Tempore painted a vision of Liberia bound together by integrity, kindness, and shared humanity. "Imagine a Liberia where integrity reigns and the bonds of community are strengthened by our shared humanity," she said. "This vision can only become a reality if each of us painstakingly decides to prioritize compassion over greed, unity over division, and hope over despair."

Calling for collective resolve, Karnga-Lawrence stressed that transformative change begins with small, everyday actions. "Every small act of kindness, every moment of honesty, and every choice to uplift those in need creates ripples of change that can transform our society. Together, we can forge a future where our children inherit not just our struggles but also our triumphs--a legacy built on the very principles that elevate us all."

Addressing the challenges graduates may face as they step into a rapidly evolving world, she encouraged them to view these obstacles as opportunities for positive impact. "Let us rise to this challenge, united in purpose and unwavering commitment," she urged. "Together, we can be the catalysts for change that resonates through generations, lighting the path toward a society defined by strength, compassion, and shared success. The time to act is now--let us step forward, hand in hand, and create the Liberia we aspire to see."

In recognition of her exceptional achievements and leadership, AMEZU honored Karnga-Lawrence with a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Honoris Causa degree. The degree, awarded by the university's Board of Trustees upon the recommendation of the faculty senate, marked a high point of the convocation ceremony, honoring her dedication to Liberia's progress.

Rev. Emmanuel F. Johnson I, President of AMEU, also shared developments on the university's ambitious plans for growth and expansion. According to Johnson, AMEU is currently undergoing a rebranding process to further enhance its academic and community impact. "As President, I am committed to maximizing every opportunity to elevate this institution," he affirmed.

In a significant milestone, Johnson announced the introduction of a Master's program in Criminal Justice, fulfilling a dream that AMEU has held for 36 years. "Our new Criminal Justice master's program and certificates are part of our vision to offer advanced educational opportunities to Liberians and align our university's impact with that of international institutions," he said. He emphasized that AMEU is working to build partnerships with international universities and organizations to further these goals.

As the ceremony concluded, the graduates were reminded not only of their academic achievements but also of the immense potential they hold to shape Liberia's future. "You stand at a pivotal moment," Karnga-Lawrence told them. "Your journey begins now, and it carries a responsibility to elevate Liberia. Together, let us strive to be the change our nation so greatly needs."