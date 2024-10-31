Nigeria: After 10 Months in Kidnappers' Den, Kaduna Doctor Regains Freedom

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of NARD, Omoha Amobi, confirmed her release, noting that she has reunited with her family.

After 10 months in captivity, Kaduna-based doctor Ganiyat Popoola has regained freedom from her abductors.

Mrs Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted in December 2023 alongside her husband, Nurdeen Popoola, and nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy.

While her husband had since been released after a ransom was reportedly paid, Mrs Popoola and her nephew remained in captivity until 30 October.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a N60 million ransom to release the doctor's husband, but Daily Trust reports that the President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Tope Osundara, confirmed no ransom was paid in a telephone call.

NARD confirms release

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of NARD, Omoha Amobi, confirmed her release, noting that she has been reunited with her family.

The statement reads in part: "The president of NARD, Osundara Tope Zenith, is filled with immense joy and relief to inform you that Ganiyat Popoola, our dear colleague and resident doctor from National Eye Centre Kaduna, who was kidnapped and remained in captivity for more than ten months, has been released and reunited with her family.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a role in ensuring her safe return. The unwavering support, prayers, and contributions of all members and well-wishers have been invaluable in this challenging time.

"Let us continue to support one another as we work towards a safer and more secure environment for all".

NARD strike, protest

To demand the release of Mrs Popoola, NARD embarked on a nationwide seven-day warning strike over the abduction in August.

Members of the association across the country had earlier staged a protest march in all tertiary hospitals calling for the release of the doctor, emphasising the need for adequate security for doctors.

In Lagos State, the protest was observed by the ARDs at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), the Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos and the Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

It was also observed at the National Hospital, Abuja and at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, among others.

Insecurity affects health workers

Nigeria has been grappling with armed conflicts such as terrorism and banditry, among other issues, which also affect health workers.

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 19 incidents of violence against health workers in Nigeria in 2023.

It also identified 43 incidents in 2022, compared to 56 in 2021, in which 37 health workers were kidnapped, seven others were killed, and health supplies were looted from pharmacies and health centres.