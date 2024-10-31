Nigeria: Prioritise Mental Health Equity to End Stigma, Discrimination - UNHCR

31 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe

The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights has called for mental health equity.

Making the call at the OHCHR Consultation on Mental Health and Human Rights, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, warned that neglecting mental health can have devastating consequences, pushing individuals into poverty, and stripping them of their dignity, and isolating them from society.

He said, "People with mental health conditions are frequently denied basic human rights, including access to healthcare, education, and employment.

Our minds and hearts are the foundations of our relationships, communities, and personal growth.

"They are integral to our overall well-being, as essential as the air we breathe. Yet, mental health continues to be stigmatised and misunderstood, often leading to neglect and discrimination."

Speaking on the first anniversary of the launch of the "Mental health, human rights and legislation: Guidance and practice" initiative with the World Health Organisation, he said it was a milestone that reminded him of the urgent need to prioritise mental health.

Turk cautioned that neglecting mental health can have devastating consequences, saying, "It's unacceptable that we continue to treat those with mental health conditions as a burden or a source of shame. The social isolation, discrimination, violence, and abuse that often contribute to mental health issues are a disgrace."

Further, he stated, "To address these challenges, we must prioritise human rights. Physical and mental health are interconnected, and promoting one benefits the other. We must reduce stigma by fostering open discussions and prioritizing access to care and support."

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant disparities in access to mental health services, particularly for marginalized groups.

"We must work to ensure that mental healthcare is accessible, available, affordable, and equitable for all. Governments and communities must invest in mental health, as it is a human rights imperative that yields substantial social and economic benefits.

"While increased funding is crucial, effective policy reforms and peer support networks can also be implemented at relatively low cost. Mental health is a cornerstone of sustainable development and social cohesion. It is not just a personal issue but a collective responsibility enshrined in human rights, Turk affirmed, even as he stated that his office remains committed to advocating for holistic mental health systems that prioritise dignity, inclusion, and equality.

