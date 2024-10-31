Africa: Ministers from Global South Come Together to Call for Urgent Action on Nature Finance at COP16

press release

The Ministerial Alliance for Ambition on Nature Finance (MAANF) has today shared a statement signed by 20 Ministers of Environment from the Global South, 'Seeking Accountability on Ambition for Nature Finance.' The press conference at which this was launched can be watched here.

Released on the second day of the High-Level segment, the statement calls on countries in the Global North to:

'Act urgently to ensure that at least $20 billion per year is delivered from developed to developing countries by 2025 and that at least $30 billion per year is delivered by 2030, as agreed in the GBF.'

The statement outlines two specific requests for developed world governments here at COP16 in order to ensure this financial commitment is met:

To urgently deliver new international funding for biodiversity; And To establish a working group of ministers of environment and finance to focus on fully achieving the $20 billion and $30 billion target on time.

Upon the statement's release, Hon. Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, Minister of State for Environment, Federal Republic of Nigeria, stated:

"Today, we are releasing a Ministerial Declaration endorsed by 20 countries from the Global South to call on developed countries to urgently increase their international finance commitments and to develop a roadmap and accountability mechanisms to ensure that the $20 billion commitment to developing countries will be delivered on time. This is a call to action, and this is an offer to work together to increase accountability and transparency. Let us be united on the road to ambition – let us work hand in hand to ensure we reach our common goal of fully implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Fellow MAANF Member Hon. Jiwoh Abdulai, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Republic of Sierra Leone, at the same time impressed on those present at COP16 to recognise:

" Without sufficient funding, we will not be able to make the significant changes needed to our economies and societies to implement the goals agreed upon and ensure a future of sustainable livelihoods. And frankly, our lives depend on meeting these goals – we have no choice. We need all wealthy nations, philanthropies, and corporations to step up to the plate."

The statement, which can be found in full here, is endorsed by the following 20 countries:





Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. Burkina Faso

2. Cambodia

3. Cameroon

4. Côte d'Ivoire

5. Dominica

6. Ethiopia

7. The Gambia

8. Grenada

9. Guinea

10. Liberia

11. Madagascar

12. Nigeria

13. St. Kitts and Nevis

14. Samoa

15. Sierra Leone

16. Somalia

17. South Sudan

18. Togo

19. Vanuatu

20. Zambia