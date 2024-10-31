Nigeria: Geri-Care Health Scheme - A New Dawn for Nigeria's Senior Citizens

In a country where youth dominates the demographic landscape, Dr. Olutoyin Akande Ajala dared to challenge the status quo. As a UK-trained consultant geriatrician, she recognised the glaring gap in healthcare services for Nigeria's elderly population.

Driven by her vision, Ajala founded JBS Gerontology Centre, Nigeria's first private hospital dedicated to elderly care. Her brainchild, the Geri-Care Health Scheme, revolutionises access to affordable, quality healthcare for seniors.

The launch of the Geri-Care Health Scheme, a pioneering healthcare solution designed to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of the nation's senior citizens, held at the JBS Gerontology Centre in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who praised the initiative as a significant step towards achieving the federal government's vision for a revitalised healthcare system.

"This is what our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set out to do for the country - to really turn our economy around and grow it into a trillion-dollar economy in the next few years," Dr. Alausa declared.

"The Geri-Care Health Scheme is a shining example of how private sector innovation can complement government efforts to improve healthcare outcomes."

He said further that the Geri-Care Health Scheme was a bold response to the pressing need for affordable and accessible elderly care in Nigeria.

The federal government pledged its support for the initiative, with Dr. Alausa announcing plans to establish geriatric care centres in each of the 36 states and Abuja.

The Geri-Care Health Scheme is poised to revolutionise elderly care in Nigeria. With its comprehensive services and affordable payment options, the scheme promises to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of Nigeria's seniors.

According to Dr. Olutoyin Akande Ajala, UK-trained consultant geriatrician and CEO/Founder of JBS Gerontology Centre, "We are trying to make it convenient and more affordable for families to afford all the care that the elderly need. Our scheme offers various levels of care, including access to prompt medical reviews, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and day activities", she noted.

"Growing old shouldn't mean being abandoned or neglected. Our elderly deserve dignity, compassion, and specialised care", Ajala emphasised during the launch.

Stressing further that elderly people require comprehensive care, Ajala urged stakeholders, including insurance companies and the government, to support the initiative, adding, "We can't do it alone. We need partners to help us make this scheme a success. It's almost inevitable that an old person would need healthcare all the time. We need stakeholders to come on board. We need insurance companies to come on board. We need the government to come on board."

Located in the heart of Lagos, JBS Gerontology Centre offers is a one-stop shop for geriatric patients, providing medical treatment, therapy, and rehabilitation services tailored to their unique needs. With a team of specially trained healthcare professionals, including geriatricians, nurses, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists, the centre ensures holistic care for its patients.

However, challenges persist. Nigeria's geriatrician-to-patient ratio is alarmingly low, with only seven specialists catering to 9.4 million elderly individuals. Dr. Ajala urges action: "We must invest in geriatric care education and training to address this critical shortage."

As JBS expands, Dr. Ajala remains steadfast in her mission: "We'll continue to innovate, advocate, and care for our elderly with love, respect, and expertise."

Interestingly, what sets JBS apart is its innovative Geri-Care Health Scheme, designed to make healthcare affordable and accessible to Nigeria's elderly population. The scheme offers convenient payment options, ensuring that financial constraints no longer hinder elderly individuals from receiving quality care.

For Dr. Ajala, this mission is personal. Having witnessed the struggles of elderly care in Nigeria, she was determined to bridge the gap. "I saw the need for specialised care for the elderly, and I knew I had to act," she explained, as she noted, "This is just the beginning. We are committed to making a difference in the lives of Nigeria's seniors."

The Geri-Care Health Scheme is designed to address the unique healthcare needs of Nigeria's elderly population. The scheme offers convenient and affordable payment options for long-term healthcare, access to prompt medical reviews and specialist care, physiotherapy and occupational therapy services, day activities and social programs, and comprehensive geriatric care services.

Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, a trustee of JBS Elderly Care Foundation Africa, echoed Dr. Ajala's sentiments, stressing the importance of affordable medical facilities. "We want affordable medical facilities. And the only way to do that is to sign into this plan, which will help you. This scheme is a game-changer for Nigeria's seniors."

The launch of the Geri-Care Health Scheme marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's healthcare landscape, offering hope for improved elderly care and a better quality of life for seniors.

Since its launch, JBS Gerontology Centre has made significant strides. With over 400 hospitalisations, 850 outpatient clinic attendances and 900 seniors' day activities unit sessions. Dr. Ajala's commitment has sparked hope for Nigeria's ageing population as the centre has become a beacon of hope for Nigeria's elderly. Its seniors' day activities unit and dementia day activities unit provide vital social interaction and cognitive stimulation.

As Nigeria's population ages, JBS Gerontology Centre is poised to revolutionise elderly care. With plans for nationwide expansion, international affiliations, and research initiatives, Dr. Ajala's vision is clear: "We want to ensure that Nigeria's elderly receive the care and dignity they deserve."

For Nigeria's elderly, JBS Gerontology Centre is a haven, and Dr. Ajala's work will undoubtedly transform the landscape of elderly care in Nigeria.

