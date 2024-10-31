Nigeria: Children Beggars On Abuja Streets

Wike's war on beggars is in order

Last week resolution by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike to halt the gradual descent of Abuja into a 'beggars city' is in the right direction. "Let me say clearly now, we have declared war on beggars because Abuja is returning to beggar's city," Wike said while hinting on the criminal dimension to the problem with children being deployed on the streets as beggars in what is clearly human trafficking. "If you know you have a sister, you have a brother who is a beggar on the road, do something, because we will take them out of the city."

Although the minister targets all beggars as he should because this is a problem that has been allowed to fester, it is also important that the FCT authorities pay special attention to the issue of children being deployed for begging. A former National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Director General, Fatima Waziri-Azi once intercepted on the street of Abuja three children, all under the age of one, allegedly being rented out for N3,000 by their mothers to traffickers to beg for alms. This syndicate, which specialises in collecting babies with the connivance of other members of the gang according to Waziri-Azi, "hire out these innocent children and position them at the roadsides at busy intersections and bus stops, where they use them for alms begging."

This syndicate is still very much in business, including in highbrow areas of the city. They move these children from one location to another with the proceeds of the begging collected from them at intervals. "These infants are exposed to harsh weather conditions on a daily basis - in a dusty and dirty environment even in the face of vehicular movement and other forms of abuse without proper feeding," Waziri-Azu explained. Now, many women are also deployed at strategic places within the city, most of them carrying children. And all they do is beg for a living.

Beyond the decision by Wike to dislodge the syndicate, there is also an urgent need for families, voluntary organisations, and other stakeholders to join the efforts to protect the Nigerian child. We must cast away the complacency that has emboldened the perpetrators of this criminal enterprise who exploit the most vulnerable of our society for illicit gains. Ignoring the subtle signals of violence inflicted on our children can only lead to disruption in our families and in our society. But more importantly, it is the duty of the government, at all levels, to protect our children from the antics of these desperate people.

With millions of children out of school, most of them are left at the mercy of mercenaries. We are of the strong belief that a demonstration of political will to prosecute offenders would serve as deterrent to those engaged in the nefarious trade, irrespective of their social status. There is also a need for sustained sensitisation, especially in rural areas, on the dangers posed by 'good Samaritans' who offer better lives for children away from the watchful eyes of their parents and guardians. A culture where little children are expected to provide for, or supplement, their family upkeep should be discouraged.

It is shameful that Nigeria is regarded not only as a transit route for this illegal trade in human trafficking but also a source as well as a destination. But with little children now becoming merchandise for what has become another emblem of shame, the authorities must do more to tackle the menace.

YET ANOTHER MILESTONE

The Red Line, Lagos second rail system will further ease the movement of people in the congested city, writes

ADEOBA SANGOSANYA

It was another milestone in the journey of Lagos towards ensuring that Lagos lived up to its expectation as a mega city. The unveiling of the 27-kilometer Red Line of the Lagos Mass Rail Project will no doubt further enhance the quality of life of the people.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement, said the train service will move about 500,000 Lagosians daily on the corridor. According to him, commercial operations will run from Agbado to Oyingbo, adding that the government will continue to ramp up the schedule. He said, "Today marks the launch of commercial operations of the LMRT Red Line, kicking off passenger services from Agbado to Oyingbo.

"We're on a mission to keep Lagos moving, and the Red Line is a key part of our vision to create a seamlessly connected city. It is also our second rail system to become operational in less than two years.

"Spanning 27 kilometers, the Red Line has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado. The train service is projected to move about 500,000 Lagosians daily as we ramp up the schedule and provide a viable means of commuting.

"Daily passenger services will depart from Agbado at 6:00 AM, with the second train leaving Iju Station at 7:30 AM. Make sure you have your Cowry Card ready to board".

The Red Line rail project is a milestone in Lagos' efforts to modernize its public transportation infrastructure, as it is the second operational rail system in the state within just two years. This move represents a significant step towards addressing Lagos' chronic traffic congestion, providing reliable commuting alternatives, and creating a more connected, sustainable urban environment.

The feat demonstrated another great move by the government to continually expand the critical infrastructure, whilst exploring the intermodal transportation model. In all, Governor Sanwo-Olu, will remain one of the best governors that ever governed Lagos State, with his many achievements across all sectors.

The multi-sectoral impact of the project can never be over-emphasized. Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 20 million people. The bustling commercial nerve centre of Nigeria is also reputed to be Africa's fastest growing megacity. The population explosion comes also with mobility and other socio-economic challenges. Building on the achievements and solid template laid by his predecessors, Governor Sanwo-Olu's administration has made public transportation a priority, focusing on improving mobility through an integrated transit system. In less than two years, Lagos has seen the operational launch of two rail lines: the Blue Line, which became active in late 2022, and now the Red Line. These ambitious projects aim to reduce the city's dependency on road transport, cut down on pollution, and provide efficient, affordable, and safe mobility for millions of residents of Lagos State

The LMRT Red line is indeed a game changer, connecting Lagos from Agbado in the north to Oyingbo in the south, covering some of the city's most densely populated and economically vibrant areas, spanning eight strategically located stations.

The overall development that the project will deliver is better imagined. The Red Line is projected to transport approximately 500,000 passengers daily as the schedule ramps up. This substantial capacity is also expected to significantly ease the pressure on road networks, shortening travel times and reducing congestion. The trains are built to ensure efficiency, with regular services designed to accommodate the peak-hour rush.

In the same manner, each station on the Red Line is equipped with modern amenities designed to enhance passenger experience. Accessibility features include elevators, escalators, and clear signage, while ticketing is automated using the Cowry Card system, a reusable smart card that has redefined fare collection in Lagos public transport sector.

Also, productivity of the people will also be enhanced as obtainable in other climes. Lagosians and other users of the train service can now plan their daily movements with the operational schedule, starting as early as 6:00 AM from Agbado, while the second train departs Iju Station at 7:30 AM.

The Red Line constitutes a major part of Lagos' broader effort to create a fully integrated transportation system. The state government is working on building a comprehensive network that includes rail, waterways, bus rapid transit (BRT), and other public transit modes. This integrated system will allow for smoother transfers between different transport modes, improving mobility for millions of Lagosians.

The Red Line, along with the Blue Line, forms the backbone of this vision. The government's strategic plan aims to create seamless connections between the rail lines and BRT corridors, ferry services, and future transport projects. By reducing the dependency on private cars and improving the efficiency of public transportation, Lagos hopes to transform into a more sustainable and livable city.

The backward integration and sustainable empowerment of citizens championed by Governor Sanwo-Olu's administration is also commendable. The Red Line is not just a transportation project; it is also an economic catalyst. Improved mobility leads to increased economic activities, and reliable transportation has a direct impact on productivity and business growth. Here's how the Red Line is expected to affect Lagos' economy. Aside from the travel time that will be reduced significantly, the project is also a catalyst for job creation. From construction workers to station managers, security personnel, and train operators, the project has provided employment opportunities and skills development for thousands. Also local businesses will also be enhanced. Improved accessibility can lead to an increase in foot traffic which can benefit local businesses, traders, and entrepreneurs. Additionally, it can lead to a rise in property values in the vicinity of the rail corridor.

Sangosanya writes from Abule-Agba, Lagos State