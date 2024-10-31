Nigeria: House Summons Environment Ministry, Nema, Nihsa Over Flood Preparedness

Abuja. — The House of Representatives has summoned the Federal Ministry of Environment, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to appear before it to explain what precautionary measures are being implemented to safeguard lives and property in the predicted flood zones.

The House has also called on the Federal Ministry of Environment and state governments to activate evacuation protocols for communities along flood plains and ensure that affected populations have access to temporary shelters, medical services, and other forms of support.

Consequently, the lawmakers urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Water Resources to carry out an immediate assessment of drainage systems and waterways in flood-prone areas and work to reduce blockages that could worsen flooding.

And they further directed that the federal government through its relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with state governments to enhance their disaster preparedness capabilities and ensure the quick deployment of rescue teams, relief materials, and medical assistance where needed.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the Urgent Need for Precautionary Measures to Mitigate Predicted Flood Risks in 22 States and the FCT moved by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Whingan noted that the federal government has predicted five days of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to a report from the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment, published by media organisations.

He noted that the identified locations most at risk of severe flooding include communities along the flood plains of Rivers Donga, Benue, and Ogun, in states such as Osun, Delta, Cross River, Anambra, Taraba, Nasarawa, and Kebbi, among others.

He added that the rainfall and potential flooding are predicted from the 14th to the 18th of October 2024, threatening both life and property.

According to the lawmaker, the predicted heavy rainfall and resulting floods could have devastating impacts on vulnerable communities, leading to displacement, loss of property, destruction of infrastructure, and potential loss of lives if adequate precautionary mechanisms are not put in place to protect citizens in these areas.

His words: "Despite early warnings, there may not be sufficient proactive measures such as timely evacuations, provision of temporary shelters, and support systems for affected communities. This increases the risk of severe humanitarian consequences if these warnings are not addressed through urgent action.

"Fooding is a recurring issue in Nigeria, often exacerbated by inadequate drainage systems, lack of preparedness, and insufficient coordination among agencies responsible for disaster management.

"It is crucial that relevant authorities immediately implement strategies to mitigate the predicted disaster, including evacuation plans, provision of relief materials, and ensuring post-flood recovery efforts are coordinated effectively."

The House however mandated its Committee on Environment, Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, and Water Resources to ensure ongoing monitoring and post-flood rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that affected communities receive long-term support in rebuilding infrastructure and livelihoods.