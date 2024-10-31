Nigeria: Governors Meet Over Excess Crude Account, Petroleum Tax, LG Autonomy, Others

The 36 states state governors, on the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, are at the moment engaged in a marathon meeting ahead of today, Thursday's National Executive Council, NEC, meeting over issues related to local government autonomy, excess crude account, and petroleum profit tax, among other salient issues.

The meeting, which had the state executives arrive at past nine Wednesday night, is coming a few hours after the governors and Council of Traditional Rulers met behind closed-doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Agenda

According to the agenda at the NGF Secretariat in Maitama, the governors are scheduled to converge by 9 p.m.

The agenda read, "The forum chaired by Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq is expected to hear presentations from the Acting Director General of the Department of State Security, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; former Vice President and Chair of Delegation at the African Medical Excellence Center, Namadi Sambo; and Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari.

"Key topics on the meeting's agenda include updates on the United Nations General Assembly, ECA, reconciliation of PPT and royalties accounts/debt net-off, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria's state billings for ground rent."

The contents of the agenda read, "Chairman's Welcome Remarks; Minutes of the Last Meeting; Matters Arising/ Chairman's Briefs: United Nations General Assembly - Update ii. ECA, PPT & Royalties Accounts

"Reconciliation/Debt Net-Off - Update, NGF Legal Cases - Update iv. Leveraging $825M to Improve Nigeria's Agri-Food Sector; Update by NGF Secretariat - Ag. Director General; Presentations by H.E. Namadi Sambo (former Vice-President) -Chair of Delegation, African Medical Excellence Center; Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi - DG Department of State Security; Engr. Mele Kyari - GCEO NNPC Ltd; Lami Chinade - Office of the National Security

Adviser; A.O.B, and Communique,"

The meeting is on going as at the time of this report at 12. 31am.