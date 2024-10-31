Nigeria: Governors Meet Over Excess Crude Account, Petroleum Tax, LG Autonomy, Others

31 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru, Abuja-

The 36 states state governors, on the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, are at the moment engaged in a marathon meeting ahead of today, Thursday's National Executive Council, NEC, meeting over issues related to local government autonomy, excess crude account, and petroleum profit tax, among other salient issues.

The meeting, which had the state executives arrive at past nine Wednesday night, is coming a few hours after the governors and Council of Traditional Rulers met behind closed-doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Agenda

According to the agenda at the NGF Secretariat in Maitama, the governors are scheduled to converge by 9 p.m.

The agenda read, "The forum chaired by Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq is expected to hear presentations from the Acting Director General of the Department of State Security, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; former Vice President and Chair of Delegation at the African Medical Excellence Center, Namadi Sambo; and Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari.

"Key topics on the meeting's agenda include updates on the United Nations General Assembly, ECA, reconciliation of PPT and royalties accounts/debt net-off, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria's state billings for ground rent."

The contents of the agenda read, "Chairman's Welcome Remarks; Minutes of the Last Meeting; Matters Arising/ Chairman's Briefs: United Nations General Assembly - Update ii. ECA, PPT & Royalties Accounts

"Reconciliation/Debt Net-Off - Update, NGF Legal Cases - Update iv. Leveraging $825M to Improve Nigeria's Agri-Food Sector; Update by NGF Secretariat - Ag. Director General; Presentations by H.E. Namadi Sambo (former Vice-President) -Chair of Delegation, African Medical Excellence Center; Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi - DG Department of State Security; Engr. Mele Kyari - GCEO NNPC Ltd; Lami Chinade - Office of the National Security

Adviser; A.O.B, and Communique,"

The meeting is on going as at the time of this report at 12. 31am.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.