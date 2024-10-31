Nigeria: Ogun Conducts Post-Mortem On Ariyo's Corpse

--The Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Abeokuta, on the instruction of the Ogun State government, is conducting a post-mortem on the the remains of Monday Ariyo, to determine the cause of his death.

It will be recalled that Arijo died last Friday after being subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher at Obada Grammar School, Idi-Emi, in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this when he led the state government delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased at Obada Idi-Emi.

Abayomi, after visiting the family of the deceased, sounded a note of warning to teachers in state-primary and secondary schools to desist from administering corporal punishment on pupils and students under their care.

He said: "The state government has set up a committee to look into the root cause and all other circumstances surrounding what has happened because when anything occurs, the most important thing is for us to learn from a particular situation, not only about Obada Grammar School.

"I have said this in the past, we usually have what we call stakeholders' meetings before the beginning of every session, where I always reiterate the need to say 'no' to corporal punishment."

"What I am saying is that this is not even about Ogun State, we are saying that this is a worldwide standard. There are regulations against corporal punishment. That does not mean children will not behave well, we can actually discipline children. We can raise them to become whatever they want to be in life without resorting to corporal punishment."

Arigbabu, while assuring parents that the state government will continue to monitor and hand out sanctions to teachers found culpable of administering corporal punishment to students under their care, noted that teachers should always endeavor to follow the rules of the game.