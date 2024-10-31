Nigeria: Workers Poorer Now, Despite Pay Increases - - Oshiomhole

analysis

Abuja — Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised wage exploitation in Nigeria, warning that poor compensation negatively affects national security and economic productivity.

According to him, Nigerian workers are poorer now, despite the increase in the new minimum wage recently approved by the Federal Government.

Speaking at the Distinguished Personality Lecture organised by the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS, in Abuja yesterday, Oshiomhole highlighted how inadequate wages create a cycle of economic hardship, making workers vulnerable to manipulation and radicalization.

The lecture, titled "National Minimum Wage: Reward System and Productivity in Africa," was part of the Executive Intelligence Management Course, EIMC 17, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the relationship among wages, security and productivity

Oshiomhole argued that fair wages were essential to boost workers' motivation, efficiency, and overall economic growth.

The former Edo governor, now senator, representing Edo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, said: "Workers face fluctuating salaries and job insecurity, as employers can easily hire and fire employees.

"Despite paying union dues, workers often receive minimal support from trade unions, leading to questioning their effectiveness.

"Historically, the right to organise was suppressed, which limited workers' ability to negotiate collectively. Industrial sabotage emerged as a form of protest against poor conditions.

"Collective bargaining and the right to strike are essential tools for negotiating fair wages and working conditions. Workers often resort to 'work to rule' when rights are restricted.

"Significant disparities exist between minimum and maximum wages across sectors, leading to dissatisfaction among workers. The wealthy often benefit from state protection, while the poor struggle.

"The minimum wage is designed to protect vulnerable workers but is often not enforced. Setting minimum wages too high can risk job losses while setting them too low can lead to exploitation.

"Inflation severely impacts purchasing power, making it difficult for workers to maintain a decent standard of living. Historical comparisons show that many workers are poorer now than in the past, despite nominal wage increases."

The Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Adeola Ajayi, echoed Oshiomhole's concerns, noting that better wages reduce workers' vulnerability to abuse and promote national stability.

In his remarks, Joseph Odama, Commandant of NISS, lauded Oshiomhole's long-standing commitment to labour advocacy, emphasizing the importance of fair wages in ensuring sustainable development.

He said: "The national minimum wage is a pressing issue in our economic discourse today, affecting millions of Nigerians and influencing both individual lives and national productivity.

"A well-designed reward system can drive worker motivation, improve efficiency, and promote economic growth, while poorly structured policies can demoralize the workforce.

"To aim for a more equitable society, it is essential to understand the complex relationship between wages, rewards, and productivity."