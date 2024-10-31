Nigeria: LND Endorses Northern Govs' Rejection of Tinubu's Tax Bills

Abuja — The League of Northern Democrats, LND, has endorsed the decision by northern governors to reject provisions of President Bola Tinubu's proposed tax bills currently before the National Assembly.

The new political movement convened by the former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, said the new proposal on VAT represented a deep-seated threat to the collective interests of the people of northern Nigeria and lacked rational or equitable justification.

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Dr. Ladan Salihu, in Abuja, yesterday, the group said: "LND, dedicated to the cause of justice, unity and sustainable development in northern Nigeria, views the proposed tax bills as an attempt to undermine the economic foundation of our region.

"This approach disregards the disparities in development needs, economic structures and revenue-generating capacities among Nigeria's diverse regions.

"It is evident that these bills, if passed, would aggravate inequality, stifle growth and erode the livelihoods of the hardworking people of the North.

"We hereby call on all Northern legislators to stand as one in rejecting these bills. This is a critical moment, and the LND believes that our leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have the mandate and moral duty to protect northern interests.

"We commend our governors for their courage and clarity in addressing these issues and assure them, as well as our legislators, that they have the unwavering support of the north.

"The League of Northern Democrats remains steadfast in advocating a fair and just policy framework that aligns with the aspirations and welfare of our people.

"We urge our representatives to act decisively and reject these bills, which we believe would lead to greater division and economic disparity. Let us stand united in pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable future for Northern Nigeria and our great nation."