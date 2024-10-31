Nigeria: Emefiele, Wife Not Shareholders of Firms Linked to Them - -EFCC Witness

A former secretary in the office of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, John Ogah, yesterday, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that his former boss, Godwin Emefiele, and wife, Margaret, were not shareholders of three companies alleged to be owned by them.

Ogah stated this under cross-examination at the continuation of the trial of Emefiele and one Henry Omoile for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

In his evidence-in-chief, Ogah had stated that he was instructed by the embattled governor to transfer money to one of his close relatives.

He also stated that the funds were transferred from three companies, Comec, Limelight, and Amswin Resources Limited.

Under cross-examination by Emefiele's counsel, Olakekan Ojo, SAN, the witness, however, said that Emefiele and his wife, Margaret, were not shareholders of the three companies alleged to be owned by them.

"The first defendant and his wife were not shareholders in the three companies linked to them," he said.

Ogah explained to the court his understanding of beneficial ownership of shares, adding that it was always in a documented form.

He, however, told the court that he did not produce any document indicating that they were shareholders of the three companies.

The witness told the court that he was keeping records while working as secretary to the former CBN governor and that the records were for reference purposes.

Asked whether he showed the records he kept to the EFCC, while in custody, he said he did not show any document to the EFCC.

The witness also confirmed that there was no written communication between him and Emefiele, based on the information he gave to the EFCC.

He stated that about 99 percent of instructions he received from Emefiele were not in writing.

While being cross-examined by the second defence lead counsel, Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN, the witness confirmed to the court that he is a director and a shareholder of a construction company.

"The company has account with Zenith Bank but I am not a signatory to it. My name is not on the mandate form when the account was opened," he said.