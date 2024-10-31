Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Suspects in Kidnap of Edo Catholic Priest

Benin City — As task force reads riot act to cultists

The Edo State Police Command has announced the arrest of two persons connected with the recent kidnap of Rev Fr. Thomas Oyode.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading seven suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

This is as the Edo Special Taskforce on Anti-Cultism warned cult groups disturbing the peace in the state to consider leaving the state or getting apprehended just as it condemned the killings by suspected cultists in parts of the state.

Oyode who is the Rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, in Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, was kidnapped last Saturday evening.

Ozigi said: "The Command has responded to the unfortunate incident of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode from Diocesan Minor Seminary in Agenebode by rejigging the security architecture in the area in synergy with the Community through the deployment of a Unit of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

"Two suspects have been arrested in this regard, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the Reverend Father and apprehend others."

Ozigi also disclosed that the Command has reviewed the security situation of the cult-related killings that have claimed innocent lives in the Upper Sokponba area of Benin City.

"We have made robust security arrangements through the deployment of intelligence operatives to gather information, Tactical teams have been charged to commence aggressive stop and search, as well as vehicular and foot patrols to curb cult activities and ensure a crime-free "ember" months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These efforts have led to the arrest of a cultist named Suleman Abba, aged 22, and the recovery of their operational vehicle, a Toyota Yaris car. Other members of the gang escaped arrest with their firearms, and investigations are ongoing," he added.

Meanwhile addressing newsmen in Benin City, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who is also a member of the Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism, said that there would be no breathing space for cultists and cult-related activities in Edo State.

Nehikhare said the Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism expressed worry over the recent disturbance by suspected cultists on Sunday, October 27, 2024, saying that the violent clashes between rival cult groups in Benin City had been investigated with a series of arrests made, and efforts were ongoing to apprehend other key actors and fleeing suspects.

According to Nehikhare, preliminary investigations indicated that the violence involved members of the Eiye and Vikings confraternities, who were said to be battling for supremacy within the impacted area.

Meanwhile Vanguard gathered that another suspected member of one of the rival cult groups was killed around Third Junction on Wednesday while it was gathered that one of the cult groups has sought reinforcement from their members in neigbhourng Delta State.