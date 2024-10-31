Nigeria: Family Seeks Justice for Slain Council Staff, Appeal to Sanwo-Olu

Members of the Igbehin, Agbowa-Ikosi Community in the Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, alongside the Keshiro Family, have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure justice was served in the case of the alleged murder of Idowu Keshiro, a security guard in the council.

The plea came after claims that some members of the community were involved in Keshiro's death, alleging of attempts to subvert the judicial process.

In a petition through their lawyer, Moses Tawose, the family expressed concern over moves to release the suspects unconditionally despite their arrest and arraignment at the Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos.

According to a legal advisory from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, seen by Vanguard, the suspects were indicted based on evidence linking them to the crime.

The advisory, addressed to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, dated September 2, 2024, indicated that there were sufficient grounds for a case of conspiracy to commit felony, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, and riot, as outlined in the Criminal Law Cap. Ch. Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State 2015 against the defendants.

In their petition, the Keshiro family accused relatives of the defendants of boasting of their ability to secure an unconditional release through political connections or by using financial influence to sway the governor's office.

They expressed concerns that these efforts could lead to the exercise of prerogative powers under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, leading to the defendants' release during the next court sitting on November 26, 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The petition, a copy also sent to the Lagos State Attorney General, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, read: "Our client has informed us that a brother of one of the defendants, continue to boast about having political connections that could lead to the unconditional release of the defendants."

Akeem Keshiro, elder brother of the deceased, also spoke to journalists, noting that he has faced threats for pursuing justice over his brother's death.

He confirmed that thugs loyal to the defendants hava been making claims of bribing officials to secure their release.

"Their thugs have been threatening us, stating they are just waiting for the next court date when the defendants will be released. We urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene and ensure justice is served," Keshiro said.