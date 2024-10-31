Nigeria: Expatriate Arrested for Vandalizing Abuja Streetlights

31 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has announced the arrest of a 'prominent expatriate', who specialises in vandalizing streetlights in the territory.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, Felix Obuah, disclosed this after an inspection of some ongoing streetlights repairs and maintenance.

While he declined to give the identity of the expatriate, Obuah said the suspect's company was well known, and he would face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike had given marching orders to make sure that Abuja was well lit.

He said: "Most times, we think scavengers or miscreants are only the ones involved in vandalizing the streetlights, not until today that we were able to discover that high level contractors are involved in sabotaging the good efforts of the Minister and AMMC."

