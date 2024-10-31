Nigeria: Heirs Insurance Marks 3 Yrs of Operations, Strong Presence in Industry

Heirs Insurance Group (HIG), which started operation barley three years ago has grown to be a force to reckon with in the insurance industry, says the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Niyi Onifade.

He disclosed this while recounting the company's journey from inception, said that Heirs Insurance has carved a niche in operational efficiency, service delivery excellence, prompt claims payments and is rekindling the once eroded public trust and confidence in insurance.

Onifade said that Heirs Insurance Group recorded a 60 percent growth in premium for 2023 cementing its presence in the risk management sector as a formidable institution in Nigeria.

The Group's Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew by 60 percent from N19.9billion to N31.7 billion, with 80 percent increase in earned insurance revenue from N11.3 billion in 2022 to N20.5 billion in 2023.

On claims payments the Group also paid N4.1 billion in 2023 from N1.6 billion in 2022, representing 161 percent growth demonstrating its reliability and commitment to upholding customer's trust. Also speaking, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said: "In 2015 we were so excited to start what is known as Heirs Insurance Group. Then it was Heirs Insurance because we were not able to pull ourselves together as a group. It was really a disappointing period. I remember that we were three or four at the time.

She stated: "This place was empty; the entire building was totally empty. We didn't have furniture, fittings, nothing. So, it's interesting to know that today we have over 200 people spread across the entire country from this place where we started with nothing, no signage, no paper and no branded thing to this moment where we have over 200 people".