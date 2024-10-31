Nigeria: Nij Media Resource Center - You're Bridging Gaps in Education, FG Tells Adebutu

The Federal Government, yesterday, commended philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Lotto Ltd, popularly called Baba Ijebu, Sir Kessington Adebutu, for contributing to education by donating a state-of-the-art Media Resource Centre to the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, in Ogba-Ikeja, Lagos.

The newly inaugurated Adebutu Media Resource Centre, a 250-seater auditorium was completed in five months.

The event witnessed top journalists among others.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, highlighted the critical impact of Adebutu's donation, which he said supports the third pillar of education.

Edun said: "Adebutu is a notable philanthropist, who has once again proven himself as a pillar in our society. His donation not only enhances NIJ's facilities but also helps the Federal Government deliver comprehensive education.

"If access to education is the first pillar and curriculum the second, then infrastructure is the third and equally a crucial pillar. This project exemplifies the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's administration to make quality education accessible and it is only possible with partners like Sir Adebutu, who stepped in to bridge gaps in education. Seeing this remarkable transformation from bare land to an impressive facility is a testament to the vision and capability of a successful man.

"This centre will be of tremendous value to all who use it at NIJ and beyond, contributing significantly to the growth of journalism in Nigeria. On behalf of the government and all stakeholders, we thank Sir Adebutu for his commitment to Nigeria's educational advancement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Adebutu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support a cause aligned with the objectives of his foundation, the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, KAAF.

He said: "This unique project will undoubtedly enhance journalism in Nigeria. I am proud to be associated with an initiative that resonates with my foundation's commitment to give back to society without regard for clan, religion, or political affiliations."

Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, also paid tributes to Adebutu's extensive philanthropic contributions across sectors, including healthcare and education, and underscored his impact on Lagos State's economy through substantial tax contributions.

On his part, Provost of NIJ, Mr Gbenga Adefaye while appreciating Adebutu said the contribution sets a high standard for private sector involvement in public education. He noted that the NIJ will remain committed to maximizing the facility's potential for the benefit of the Nigerian media and the country at large.