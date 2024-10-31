Nigeria: LG Polls - NRM Sues Ogsiec for Imposing N250,000 Fee On Candidates

An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, yesterday, fixed November 8, 2024, to hear a suit challenging the Ogun State Electoral Commission, OGSIEC, on the imposition of payment of administrative fee on candidates for local government election.

Recall that OGSIEC announced a N250,000 charge for each chairmanship candidate.

Councillorship candidates were charged N150,000, while female councillorship candidates were to pay N100,000.

The National Rescue Movement, NRM, however, approached the court to challenge the imposition of the administrative fee by OGSIEC and asked the court to declare the charges as illegal.

The party also contested the election timetable, saying that the Commission did not provide adequate notice or hold consultation sessions with all legally registered political parties beforehand.

The party in the originating summon with suit no: AB/741/2024, prayed the court to declare as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void the imposition of the administrative fee by OGSIEC.

The party equally urged the court to order OGSIEC to postpone the local government elections purportedly slated for November 16, 2024, to allow political parties have enough time for campaign and preparations.

Represented by Mr Adekola Adedeji, the party further prayed the court to restrain OGSIEC from conducting the November 16 local government elections in Ogun state.

Adedeji said the suit was to determine whether OGSIEC can unilaterally impose time table and conduct of the local government elections without due notice and consultation with other political parties.

He argued that the electoral umpire has violated sections 7(1)(4), 106, 107 and 197(b) of the Nigerian constitution, 1999 as amended, sections 10 and 14 (1) of the Ogun State electoral law 2007, section 3, 18(1) Ogun State Electoral Commission law, 2006 and paragraph 4(c) OGSIEC guidelines for local government elections, Ogun State.

He said: "For the interpretation of Sections 7(1)(4),106;107, and 197(b) of the Nigeria Constitution, 1999, as amended, Sections 10 and 14 (1) of Ogun State Electoral Law 2007, Sections 3,18 (1) Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2006 and Paragraph 4(c) OGSIEC Guidelines For Local Government Elections, Ogun State, and to determine:

"Whether 1st Defendant can impose unilaterally on the claimant the timetable and date of the conduct of local government elections purportedly slated for November 16, 2024, in Ogun State without due notice and consultation meetings with all the political parties duly registered and stakeholders for the said election."

In his ruling, Justice S.O Adeniyi said the case is a pre-election matter which must be heard urgently.

He, therefore, granted the defendant three days to file their defence to the suit.

The matter was adjourned to November 8, 2024, for further hearing.