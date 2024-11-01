Rwanda: Uganda Health Minister Tours Rwanda's Marburg Facilities

Margaret Muhanga Mugisa, Uganda's Minister of State for Health in Charge of Primary Health Care, on October 31 visited the Marburg National Command Post, where she met with teams leading the fight against the Marburg virus.

She also met with the Ugandan team currently in Rwanda to support the fight against Marburg.

The Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, earlier said the Marburg virus that led to an outbreak on September 27 came from a cave where mining activities had been ongoing.

Initial findings of genomic sequencing indicated that the virus, which is transmitted by fruit bats, had come from animal to human, without passing through multiple hosts.

