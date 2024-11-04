Rwanda: Marburg Outbreak in Rwanda Contained, Nsanzimana Tells Diplomats

The Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak in Rwanda has been contained, with no death in the last three weeks, while the two remaining patients are receiving care and stable, the Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, said on November 1, in a post on his X page.

This is part of what he said were the key takeaways from a session in which he briefed the diplomatic corps and other partners on Rwanda's progress in combating the Marburg virus, detailing how the index case was investigated and identified.

During the briefing session, Nsanzimana was joined by Amb Minata Samate Cessouma, the Commissioner for Health at the African Union, and Dr. Jean Kaseya, the Africa CDC Director-General, who commended Rwanda's commitment to transparency and proactive information-sharing throughout the outbreak response, according to the Ministry of Health.

Nsanzimana outlined the ongoing response efforts, including enhanced surveillance of potential sources and research to deepen understanding of the virus, strengthen preparedness, and refine containment strategies, the ministry stated.

Other key takeaways from the briefing with diplomats include the fact that the case fatality rate was 22.7 per cent, over 6,000 tests had been performed, more than 1,600 vaccine doses had been administered [corresponding to mover than 1,600 vaccinated with a single-dose jab], and the origin of the virus was identified - fruit bats in a cave.

According to health authorities, the cave hosting fruit bats linked to the outbreak was demarcated and mining activities were stopped there such that there is no human contact with them - in a bid to prevent potential future virus infections.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that Rwanda had recorded 66 cases of Marburg virus as of October 31, which include 49 recoveries, and 15 deaths.

On the same date, the ministry announced that the daily update on Marburg virus disease will be provided on a weekly basis, starting from November 1.

Marburg virus disease is associated with a high case fertility rate, around 50 per cent on average, shows information from the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that case fatality rates have varied from 24 per cent to 88 per cent as observed in past outbreaks.