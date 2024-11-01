Mozambique: Authorities Must End Post-Election 'Assault' On Protests Now

Police have cracked down on opposition protests with live bullets, tear gas and arbitrary arrests

At least ten people killed, dozens wounded and hundreds arrested

More protests across the country planned

'No one should be detained, injured or killed simply for peacefully protesting' - Khanyo Farise

Responding to attacks on protesters and journalists during nationwide demonstrations following Mozambique's disputed election, Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"Mozambique's authorities must immediately halt their escalating assault on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Across the country, police have cracked down on opposition protests with live bullets, tear gas and arbitrary arrests. "With more protests planned, the government and security forces must respect and uphold everyone's right to protest, express themselves and access information in Mozambique. Attempts to crush peaceful dissent with force risk exacerbating an already dire human rights situation. "Authorities have directly targeted journalists covering protests and cut off internet access in clear attacks on free expression and access to information. It is crucial that people can speak freely online and offline. The authorities must let journalists do their work and keep the internet on."No one should be detained, injured or killed simply for peacefully protesting. Authorities must immediately release all those detained simply for the peaceful exercise of their human rights. Authorities must credibly and effectively investigate allegations of killings, bring perpetrators to justice and ensure effective remedies for victims' families."

Attacks on protesters

Opposition supporters have protested alleged vote-rigging after Mozambique's general elections on 9 October.

Police fired at a peaceful rally in Nampula on 16 October, the following week, police repeatedly attacked protesters during nationwide demonstrations called by opposition leader Venancio Mondlane.

On 24 October, the electoral commission declared ruling Frelimo party candidate Daniel Chapo the winner with 71% of the vote, with Mondlane at 20%. On 25 October, authorities cut mobile internet access throughout the country.

On 28 October, Mondlane and the opposition PODEMOS party filed an official challenge demanding a recount, alleging rigging. Mondlane has called for seven days of protests starting today.

Mozambique has a history of human rights violations during disputed elections, including last year.