Mozambique: Police Have Killed 13 Demonstrators - Doctors Say Police Shoot to Kill

Police killings rise to 13, with dozens injured by police bullets

Three demonstrators were killed by the police yesterday (Saturday 2 November), on the third day of the eight days of demonstrations contesting the election results. Nampula province was the focus of demonstrations yesterday, and two people were killed in Nampula city, and the third in the town of Mecuburi, Nampula. Demonstrators were detained by the police in Nampula city, Mecuuri and Namialo.

In Nampula city in the Waresta and Trim Trim markets, two demonstrators were shot dead. One was shot while he was eating lunch. In Nampula city alone more than ten people entered the Central Hospital, suffering from bullet wounds .

In Mecuburi the demonstrations were particularly violent The police shot one person dead while the demonstrators were wrecking the Frelimo Party offices. Supporters of PODEMOS broke all the windows in the Frelimo office and destroyed some equipment, including computers, propaganda material and foodstuffs. The police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition. A bullet hit and killed one of the demonstrators; some sources say there were more than seven deaths but this is not confirmed.

In reaction, the demonstrators burnt down the house of the policeman who killed the demonstrator. The entire house and its contents were reduced to ashes.

Faced with the inability of the local police to contain the popular fury, a contingent of three vehicles was sent from Nampula to strengthen the police who were now suffering from fatigue, and at risk of running out of ammunition and of being captured by the demonstrators.

The reinforcements were distributed across the town to disperse the demonstrators, but the largest number was stationed to defend the Frelimo Party office.

In Namialo, Meconta district, demonstrators blocked the National Highway, cutting communications between Nampula city and all the coastal districts, on the one hand, and, on the other, between the city and the northern districts, including communication with Cabo Delgado province. Here, the demonstrations began early in the day and continued into the afternoon.

Maputo police tear-gas peaceful Muslim and Hindu demonstrators for following police orders

A peaceful demonstration of the Muslim and Hindu communities unexpectedly ended in a stampede. The group contained many traders of Asian origin and their families, protesting not only against the election results, but also against the kidnappings, corruption and other evils that affect governance in Mozambique. Their march started at the Central Market in the Baixa on Av 25 de Setembro. The police accompanied the demonstrators without any problem, but the police directed the march up Av Samora Machel where it was met by a barrage of tear gas and rubber bullets. One of the demonstrators was hit in the leg by rubber bullet, which caused a deep wound.

Doctors say police shoot to kill. 10 deaths and 73 injuries by bullet wounds in 8 days

The Medical Association of Mozambique and the Order of Doctors of Mozambique announced on 29 October, at a joint press conference, that between 18 and 26 October, 10 citizens were killed by gunshots and 73 others were injured throughout the country. Two of the dead were Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe shot by unknown gunman on 18 October; the other eight were demonstrators killed during the first wave of demonstrations 21, 25 and 26 October called by Venacio Mondlane.

The doctors stated that, according to the lesions and the places on the body that were hit by bullets, it is possible to conclude that the intention of the police was clearly to kill, and not to immobilise the demonstrators.

“In most of the ten cases when the victim died, the lesions were in areas which made it clear that the intention of the police was probably to shoot to kill”, they concluded.

Since the press conference five more people have been killed by the police: two in Pebane, on 31 October, and two in Nampula city and one in Mecuburi on 2 November.

