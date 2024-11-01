Nigeria Health Watch Announces Solutions Journalism Masterclass for Nigerian Newsroom Editors

blog

Nigeria Health Watch, in partnership with the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University, is pleased to announce the Solutions Journalism Masterclass for Nigerian Newsroom Editors, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 22, 2024. This four-day masterclass is designed to equip Nigerian editors with the skills to adopt a solutions-oriented approach to news reporting.

The Solutions Journalism Masterclass is part of the broader Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative. It is aimed at newsroom editors who are passionate about strengthening journalism's impact in Nigeria by moving beyond problem-focused reporting to showcase credible responses to social challenges.

"Solutions journalism offers newsrooms a powerful way to not only report on Nigeria's challenges but to inspire change by showcasing responses that work," said Chibuike Alagboso, Deputy Director of Media Programmes at Nigeria Health Watch. "We are excited to work with Pan-Atlantic University to empower editors with these tools for impactful storytelling."

Solutions Journalism represents a shift in how news stories are framed. Rather than focusing solely on problems, this approach emphasises the responses and solutions to these challenges. Through the masterclass, editors will be empowered to lead their teams in producing stories that are not only informative but also inspiring, engaging readers and driving societal change.

Participants will learn:

Editorial Leadership: How to guide journalists in creating impactful stories focused on solutions to societal problems.

Story Framing: Techniques to shift newsroom storytelling to a solutions-based framework.

Networking: Opportunities to connect with leading editors, trainers, and media professionals across Nigeria and beyond.

Successful participants will receive a certificate from Pan-Atlantic University's School of Media and Communication at the end of the training.

By implementing solutions journalism, Nigerian newsrooms can foster more balanced storytelling that not only highlights issues but also provides readers with examples of how communities are tackling these challenges. This approach encourages deeper discussions, influences policy, and ultimately inspires actions toward a more resilient society.

Eligibility and Application

The program is open to editors working in Nigerian newsrooms, including print, TV, radio, and digital media. Selected participants must demonstrate a commitment to steering their newsroom toward solutions-based reporting and mentoring journalists to apply this approach in their storytelling.

Applications close on November 4, 2024. Successful candidates will be notified by November 11, 2024. Limited travel scholarships are available for editors outside Lagos.

How To Apply

Interested editors are encouraged to submit an application, which includes a brief cover letter and a short description of a past social issue covered by their newsroom. For more information and to apply, please visit: application link

About Nigeria Health Watch:

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

Contact Person: Onyinye Oranezi

Email Address: onyinye@nigeriahealthwatch.com

Twitter: @nighealthwatch Facebook: @nigeriahealthwatch